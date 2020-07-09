Varadkar given ‘inaccurate’ data on reopening of childcare services

Shortly after a debate in the Dáil on Thursday a spokesman for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said information provided to the Minister by the Department of Children on childcare services reopening was inaccurate. He added that the department will issue clarification shortly

During the debate Mr Varadkar had said just under two-thirds of services have indicated an intention to reopen in September.

He said “60 per cent of the existing services have indicated they will be reopening by September and this portion may rise”.

Mr Varadkar was responding in the Dáil to Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín who said the sector is “dying on its feet”.

Inside Politics 08/07

The Meath West representative claimed 180 providers had closed their doors permanently since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As many as 10 per cent of childcare providers have shut down due to the lack of support,” he said. He added that 55 services had closed in the past week, and seven in Dublin in the past 24 hours.

Mr Tóibín claimed the Government is “sitting on its hands”. And he said the Federation of Early Childhood Providers is accusing the Department of Children of “wilful neglect of the sector” and “gross mistreatment of childcare providers”.

Tánaiste urged to intervene

The federation has established a mental health team with two doctors “to deal with the level of trauma and upset that has been caused to its members”.

Mr Tóibín urged the Tánaiste to intervene urgently and “ensure childcare services have the necessary supports” to prevent further closures. Mr Varadkar said departmental statistics show that 1,000 childcare providers had registered 11,876 children.

A reopening package of supports worth €75 million is being provided by the Government, he said. There have been 717 applications for a reopening support payment worth approximately €3 million and €7 million in capital grants had been applied for.