Varadkar defends Higgins over use of Government jet

The use of the Government jet by the President is not something that is policed by the Department of Defence in any way, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

The Taoiseach also indicated that President Michael D Higgins does not have to provide any reasoning when he requests the use of the Government jet.

“The way it works is that if the Presidents requests the use of the jet and the jet is available, the President is given use of the jet,” Mr Varadkar said on Tuesday.

“It’s not something that’s policed by the Department [of Defence] in any way but I think it is important to say that the jet is there, it is owned by the people, the pilots are there, they’re paid any way and they have to do a certain number of flying hours.”

During a debate last week, Mr Higgins claimed he had to use both the Government jet and his State car because “security reasons” meant he “couldn’t be picked up at the Border” when travelling to Belfast for a function earlier this year.

The PSNI said it would routinely work with visiting heads of state and other key figures visiting Northern Ireland and make full provisions for their safety “in line with their requirements”.

Mr Higgins has come under criticism by his rivals, with Sinn Fein candidate Liadh Ni Riada calling on him to “come clean” about the matter.

Mr Varadkar said the jet is usually used to save time to allow the President or Ministers attend additional functions or sometimes for security reasons.

He said there is “understandable public concern” around the cost of using the Government jet, but stressed that pilots have to undertake a certain number of flying hours.

Strange situation

“We had a very strange situation during the recession when it was actually being flown around empty because the pilots have to keep up a certain number of flying hours and the added cost is actually very small and there’s obviously security costs associated with going by land as well,” he added.

Mr Varadkar and a number of Fine Gael ministers were canvassing in Dublin on Tuesday for President Higgins and a Yes vote in the upcoming blasphemy referendum. He said removing blasphemy as a criminal offence would “further modernise” the Constitution.

“What we want to have in Ireland is a 21st century constitution for a 21st century republic. We’ve already reformed our Constitution to allow for things like marriage equality, women’s right to choose.

“We believe that having a criminal offence for blasphemy in Ireland is a bit outdated so we’re asking people to change that. It’s very much part of a reform of our whole Constitution to make the country more modern.”