Varadkar: Dara Murphy attendance should be fully investigated

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said there needs to be a full investigation into the Dáil attendance record and expenses claimed by former Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy.

Mr Murphy has been criticised for claiming full parliamentary and travel allowances of €4,300 per month despite spending much of the last two years working in Brussels as campaign manager for the European People’s Party (EPP), the centre-right grouping to which Fine Gael is aligned.

Mr Murphy resigned as a TD on December 3rd, hours after the Government won a no-confidence vote in Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy.

The former Cork North Central TD has taken up a new full-time post as deputy head of cabinet for Bulgarian EU commissioner Mariya Gabriel in December.

The datelines of Mr Murphy’s tweets suggest he was in locations such as Malta, Warsaw, Brussels and Paris on days he signed in on the Dáil electronic fobbing system.

This suggests he recorded his attendance on the fobbing system either after flying back from or before flying out to those destinations.

Speaking on Saturday Mr Varadkar said although he had been aware Mr Murphy had taken up a new role as campaign manager for the EPP, he did not officially sanction it.

Mr Varadkar said he could not sanction Mr Murphy as he was no longer a TD but said there needed to be a full investigation and that if it was found he broke the attendance rules, “he should pay the money back”.

Mr Varadkar also said Mr Murphy was not at the bottom of the list when it came to turning up for votes.

