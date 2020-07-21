Varadkar criticises ‘mixed messages’ on travel ahead of green list decision

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has intervened in the debate on a “green list” of countries which will not require a 14-day quarantine, due to be published by the Government later this week.

Ahead of a Cabinet meeting to discuss the issue tonight, Mr Varadkar issued a statement to RTÉ which criticised “mixed messages” on international travel - something the Government has been accused of in recent days.

“The Tánaiste believes strongly that it’s wrong to send out mixed messages about international travel,” the statement issued by Mr Varadkar’s spokesman said.

“The Tánaiste believes there should be a green list as was previously agreed by the Government but if the travel advice for countries on the green List isn’t different to advice for other countries, then we would be better off not having a green list.”

The Government is due to publish a limited list this week, naming a small group of countries with low levels of the virus from which travellers will not be required to quarantine for 14 days if they arrive in Ireland.

However, Government advice remains that people should undertake any international travel, unless it is essential.

Some figures in Government are understood to have argued that the whole idea of the green list should be abandoned, if official advice remains not to travel.

However, senior sources indicated last night that the publication of the list would continue, though the Government would also stress its no-travel advice.

Mr Varadkar’s intervention, ahead of a Cabinet discussion on the issue this evening, has raised eyebrows in government as officials and Ministers seek to balance the growing threat from a second wave of the virus and the demands by the tourist industry to open up the country to visitors.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government’s priority remains reopening the schools in September.

Mr Martin declined to be drawn on Mr Varadkar’s comments, but said that the Government would decide on a green list this evening.

He said there was very little international travel taking place.