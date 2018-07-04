Varadkar comes under pressure to clarify comments on media

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has come under pressure to clarify his comments on the media after he told a private lunch in New York that he sympathised with Donald Trump’s views on the press.

The head of the National Union of Journalists in Ireland Seamus Dooley said Mr Varadkar needed to “clarify his comments as a matter of urgency”.

Mr Varadkar told a private lunch gathering in New York on Tuesday that he sympathised with Donald Trump’s view of the media, saying the media was not interested in the truth but in the story.

He claimed political journalists were more interested in gossip at Dáil Éireann than in the workings of Government, describing their interest in whispers in the corridors.

He also claimed some investigative journalism in Ireland was incorrect, singling out RTÉ in particular for criticism.

Mr Varadkar was due to appear alongside Minister for Finance Paschal Donohue at 10am on Wednesday at O’Devaney Gardens to mark the first phase of its regeneration, but has since pulled out of the appearance.

In a statement, Mr Dooley said:

“Mr Varadkar needs to clarify his comments as a matter of urgency. If the object of the visit to New York was to project Ireland as a modern democracy then expressing sympathy with Donald Trump’s views on the media was a spectacular own goal by An Taoiseach.

“Freedom of expression is a core principle of the United Nations. Donald Trump has shown nothing but contempt for the media and it is disturbing that Mr Varadkar should in any way align himself with the views of the American president on this issue.

“An Taoiseach’s criticism of RTÉ is especially concerning since the public service broadcaster since it suggests a hostility towards an organisation which, by definition, requires the goodwill and support of government. His reported comments on Prime Time, if true are gratuitous and insulting.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy said the Taoiseach’s comments were “taken out of context” and expected him to clarify his remarks in the Dáil later on Wednesday.

Speaking on RTE’s Morning Ireland, Mr Murphy said:

“From what I’ve seen about what he’s reported to have said I think he’s been taken out of context...I’m sure he’ll get an opportunity to clarify if it’s raised in the Dail later on.

“I know in clarifying them he’ll be making a very robust defence of an independent media because that’s what he believes.”