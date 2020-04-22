Varadkar appears open to Greens sharing taoiseach job

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he will “listen” to any proposals for the Green Party to share the office of taoiseach with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have agreed that any coalition between them would be an equal partnership, with Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar set to rotate the taoiseach’s position between them.

It is assumed that Mr Martin would be taoiseach first, although Mr Varadkar earlier this week said other, third parties who may join such a coalition would be consulted.

On Wednesday, Mr Varadkar was asked if Green leader Eamon Ryan, should his party join a coalition with the so-called Civil War parties, could also be given a turn in the taoiseach’s office.

Coalition Builder Can you form a government?

“That is absolutely up to him to speak about. We’ll listen to any proposal that any other party puts forward,” Mr Varadkar said. Senior figures in the Green Party have previously privately mooted Mr Ryan being Taoiseach for one year of a five-year government, although party TDs reacted angrily to the suggestion when it was reported.

Fine Gael is insisting that a third party is needed to join any coalition between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. Both parties have asked Labour, the Greens and the Social Democrats to consider joining an administration.

Mr Varadkar said: “What we have agreed is that we will have a coalition of equals between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and obviously Micheál Martin and I have an understanding as to how that work out.

“But we are both absolutely aware that it is not our decision to make and we really want to make sure that any third party, or even a fourth party or group, is very much involved in formulating the programme for government, also the agreement on how that government would work and the ball is very much now in the courts of the other parties.”

Mr Ryan later told RTÉ’s Six One News that being taoiseach was not a priority for him or his party.