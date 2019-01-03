Varadkar and Merkel discuss ‘no deal’ Brexit planning in phone call

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he and German chancellor Angela Merkel both agreed to stand by the Brexit withdrawal agreement in a phone call on Thursday morning.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in Dublin, Mr Varadkar said he and Ms Merkel had a long conversation at her request.

“We spoke for about 40 minutes,” he said. “The conversation focused on securing the ratification of the withdrawal agreement which, as you know, will be put to the House of Commons in about two weeks’ time.

“We agreed that we would stand by the agreement we made with the United Kingdom at the end of last year. We are happy to offer reassurance and guarantees to the United Kingdom but not reassurances and guarantees that contradict or change what was agreed back in November. We also discussed ‘no deal’ planning.”

There have been calls from the United Kingdom for clarifications that the backstop - the insurance policy to avoid a hard border even if there is no future EU-UK trade deal - will be temporary.

Mr Varadkar said the backstop was always only meant to hold “unless and until” a future trade deal that avoided a hard border was in place.

