Varadkar and Martin set to discuss extension of confidence and supply deal

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin are to meet on Wednesday to discuss the future of the confidence and supply deal, sources say.

Members of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have been meeting in recent weeks to review the deal which has supported the minority Government for the best part of three years.

The deal will reach the end of its life span once a number of votes to secure the passage of next year’s budget through the Oireachtas are complete as Fianna Fáil had agreed to prop up the administration through three budgets.

Sources said Mr Martin told the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday that the review of the confidence and supply deal to date had identified issues in the areas of health and housing, but that Brexit was a serious issue which was causing public anxiety.

He told TDs and senators that Fianna Fáil has come a long way as a party, and is seen as responsible and trustworthy. Those present took what Mr Martin was saying as a strong indication that he intends to extend the confidence and supply deal, although he did not specifically say so.

Earlier, Mr Martin told the Dáil that a significant period of “political and economic instability and uncertainty lies ahead”.

“It is in that context that we as a country must be prepared for any eventuality,” he said.

Mr Varadkar had asked Mr Martin to agree to hold the next general election in the summer of 2020.

Mr Martin then wrote to Mr Varadkar suggesting that both agree not to collapse the Government until at least March, when the European Parliament was expected to formally ratify the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Sources in both parties have speculated that both could agree to a year’s extension, or to see through one more budget.

More to follow...