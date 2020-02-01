Varadkar and Martin clash over Sinn Féin coalition option

Fianna Fáil can’t be trusted to keep Sinn Féin out of government, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Saturday as the three leading parties continued to spar over possible coalition options.

Mr Varadkar said: “The Fine Gael position on this is absolutely unequivocal - we won’t consider a coalition with Sinn Féin after the election and that’s down to their policies - the fact that they are soft on crime and high on tax.

“They opposed the Special Criminal Court and they want to impose €4 billion extra taxes on Irish businesses, on peoples’ pensions, on property and wealth all of which would cost us jobs and cause wealth to leave the country.”

However, “ I don’t trust Fianna Fáil because quite a lot of their candidates have said that they would be open to coalition to Sinn Féin - Pat the Cope Gallagher, Dara O’Brien, John McGuinness, Kevin O’Keeffe and Mary Butler. ”

The Taoiseach was responding to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin’s claim on Friday that he “wouldn’t trust” Mr Varadkar not to strike a deal with Sinn Féin if it meant staying in government.

Speaking on Saturday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald described the exchanges as “very childish” and “silly”.

Focus group research carried out by Ipsos/MRBI for The Irish Times on Saturday shows undecided voters are overwhelmingly in favour of change in next week’s general election.

The research finds that some voters are attracted to Sinn Féin’s message of radical change, which was echoed in the opinion poll published in this paper last week which saw the party gain seven points to reach 21 per cent.

Speaking to the media in Ballincollig before starting a canvass with candidates Michael Creed and John Paul O’Shea who are bidding to win two seats for Fine Gael in Cork North West, Mr Varadkar turned the focus on Fianna Fáil.

Asked about Mr Martin’s comments on Fine Gael’s trustworthiness,Mr Varadkar said “there is quite a growing list of Fianna Fáil people who are gearing up for coalition with Sinn Féin - I think there are elements of Fianna Fáil who think this election is in the bag for them.

“They are probably measuring up curtains, appointing advisors and talking about bringing back garda cars and you know that’s the kind of arrogance we are seeing from Fianna Fáil and I hope they get a surprise next week.”

Pressed about a succession of opinion polls including The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll all showing Fine Gael on a downward trajectory, Mr Varadkar said he would like to see the Red C poll tonight which would give a clearer picture.

“I actually think that the poll this evening (Red C) is the first time we have had a poll from the same company - we can then see if there is a trend or not. You can only compare like with like when it comes to polls...

“We often find in politics that opinion polls are wrong - I don’t ignore them, I don’t dismiss them but I don’t assume they predict the future and they don’t claim to predict the future.”

Asked about the Irish Times focus group survey which showed a majority of people wanted change even though they weren’t sure what type of change they wanted, Mr Varadkar said he was a Taoiseach who has driven change.

“You know, the way that I feel about that [the Irish Times focus group finding] in the two and a half years that I have been Taoiseach, I have been driving change - other people talk about it, I’ve been driving it.”

Mr Varadkar cited repealing the Eighth Amendment, leading Ireland through Brexit negotiations and implementing the Sláintecare reform in health and Rebuilding Ireland as examples of him driving change.

“I’m the person who is making change happen while other people are talking about it and we have to make sure as a country that the change we have is change for the good and not change that risks the progress we have made.”

Mr Varadkar admitted that, in various constituencies, some local issues had challenged Fine Gael and he cited Cork North Central where the party was feeling a backlash over the Dara Murphy expenses controversy.

“In the by-election a few weeks ago we had over 20 per cent of the vote and that was a better vote than we had in the previous general election so I am confident between Colm (Burke) and Lorraine (O’Neill), we can hold onto our seat there.”

“But I do know that it is an issue that is coming up on the doors. There are a lot of people in Cork North Central that feel they were let down by Dara. I know that a lot of our members and volunteers feel that way too.

“But I would really hate to see Lorraine or Colm be punished for that - because Colm, in particular, and Lorraine too, are really hard working people… I would hate to see them bearing the consequences for something they did not do.”