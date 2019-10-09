Varadkar and Johnson to meet in UK for Brexit discussions on Thursday

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to meet the British prime Minister Boris Johnson in the UK tomorrow, Thursday, for discussions on Brexit.

With an EU summit looming next week, and no sign of agreement between the two sides on how the UK should leave the bloc, the two men will meet “in the North West of England” for talks. It is thought the venue is in the Liverpool area, though no details have yet been released.

“This will be a private meeting to allow both leaders and their teams to have detailed discussions about the process for securing agreement for a Brexit deal,” a statement from Government Buildings in Dublin said.

Recent days have seen Dublin deny reports emanating from Downing St that Mr Varadkar had reneged on commitments to make concessions on the backstop if the UK shifted its position.

