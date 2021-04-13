Vaccine safety concerns must be addressed through rollout, Glynn says

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has said he expects up to 30 per cent of people will have “legitimate questions” and “concerns” about vaccinations and these will continue to be addressed as the rollout of the Covid-19 jabs continues.

Mr Glynn told Tuesday’s meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Health that health authorities were aware of the need to maintain confidence in the vaccination programme amid concerns over two vaccines – AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson – being linked to rare blood clots.

He said authorities have been proactive in assessing the latest data and ensuring the public understands the rationale for decisions and that safety comes first.

News of a call by authorities in the United States for a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after six recipients developed blood clots, broke just before Mr Glynn’s appearance at the committee.

Mr Glynn said the European Medicines Agency is monitoring the situation and he will be getting an update from the State’s Health Products Regulatory Authority after the committee meeting.

He said he knew there were six cases of rare blood clots in recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine reported out of 7 million doses given in the US but he needed to look at further information on the issue.

Johnson & Johnson began delivering its one-shot vaccines to European member states on Monday. The Republic’s population entitles it to about 605,000 doses of the overall EU total from Janssen, Johnson & Johnson’s European subsidiary, by the end of June.

Reports of the blood clot cases reportedly linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine come after concerns were raised about rare blood clots among people given the AstraZeneca vaccine. Ireland’s National Immunisation Advisory Committee changed its advice on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with the Department of Health saying the vaccine should not be administered to people under the age of 60.

Vaccine hesitancy

At the committee meeting, Mr Glynn was told that TDs have been getting calls from people who are concerned about getting the AstraZeneca vaccine.

He said vaccine hesitancy is something “we’re obviously always concerned about” but it has been less of a concern in the first months of the rollout as people have been keen to avail of the Covid-19 vaccines.

He said there was a “bumpy road” ahead in Ireland and elsewhere in relation to vaccines but surveys have shown almost nine out of 10 people say they will probably or definitely take the vaccine. However, he said this cannot be taken for granted.

“We have to continue to communicate and address concerns,” Mr Glynn said. “As I’ve said on many occasions there will be 20 or 30 per cent of the population who will have very legitimate questions, very legitimate concerns. We need to continue to address those.”

On the decision relating to the AstraZeneca vaccine, Mr Glynn said he understands concerns that have arisen but “we absolutely stand over the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine for the people for whom it will be offered”.

He said a “very conservative approach” was taken and the decision surrounding the age threshold was taken out of an “abundance of caution”.