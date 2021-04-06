Vaccine Certificate Q&A: What is the status of Government plans?

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has spoken in recent days about the use of vaccine certificates to allow more freedom for people who have been fully inoculated as well as providing a way for hospitality and live events to resume. The details of any such plans remain sketchy and are already garnering opposition. However, such systems are in place or being planned in other countries. Here’s what’s known so far about the prospects of vaccine passes in Ireland.

Q: What has Leo Varadkar said?

A: Minister of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar suggested last week that vaccine certification, combined with rapid antigen testing, “could open the way to resuming hospitality, the arts and live events safely” while saying “it may be months away”. He raised the prospect of a “digital green certificate” or “vaccine pass” again in a Facebook video at the weekend saying it is being developed as a way to provide “more freedoms for those who have been vaccinated”. In the video he also noted that the Government is “keeping a close eye” on Israel which has almost fully reopened although it has “different rules for people who are vaccinated and those who aren’t.” He said that despite the reopening there “the number of cases [of Covid-19] is plummeting and that gives me a lot of hope about what things are going to look like in the summer”.

Q: How does it work in Israel?

A: More than half of Israel’s population has been vaccinated. It operates a “Green Pass” system for people to access restaurants, cinemas and gyms as well as sports and cultural events. A Green Pass lasts for six months and can be issued to someone who is fully vaccinated for Covid-19 or who has recovered from having the virus.

Q: What’s the status of plans for a vaccine certificate here?

A: A Government source said it’s “early days” but senior officials are said to be working on developing policy on vaccine certificates and the EU’s proposed ‘Digital Green Certificate’ plan that would be considered by Government later this month. The Irish Times asked the Departments of the Taoiseach, Health and Enterprise about the target date for bringing in vaccine certificates, what kinds of uses they would have, and how they may apply to children, given that there are currently no plans to vaccinate those aged under 16. None offered a target date at time of publication. The Department of Enterprise pointed to Mr Varadkar’s comments suggesting the certificates could be used for hospitality and live events. The Department of Health only referred to the EU plans in its response.

Q: What are the EU plans?

A: The EU plans are geared more towards certificates for international travel - specifically between the 27 Member States. The certificate would include proof that a person had been vaccinated against Covid-19, received a negative test result or had recovered from the virus. The Department of Health said Ireland is “engaging constructively” in ongoing technical discussions on the proposals at EU level.

Q: Anything happening elsewhere?

A: The British Government is planning trials for a “Covid Status Certification” scheme at cinema screenings, comedy shows and mass events like the FA Cup Final. Different approaches are to be taken for different kinds of events but in general people will have to show they have been vaccinated or have a negative Covid-19 test beforehand or have immunity after recently recovered from the virus. There has been opposition from some Conservative MPs with backbencher Mark Harper raising concerns it could lead to a “two-tier” Britain.

Q: Where is opposition to vaccination certificates coming from here?

A: The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) are against the idea. They wrote to ministers after the EU proposals were announced raising concern about the use of vaccine passports or certificates. Its executive director Liam Herrick wrote: “ICCL believes that vaccine certificate systems at a national level would lead to a two-tier society, marginalising those who cannot access, cannot medically receive or may simply object to receiving a vaccine.”

Speaking to the Irish Times Mr Herrick argued that the use of vaccine certificates for access to services or goods would amount to “a form of discrimination against sections of the population” particularly while there remains a shortage of supply. He suggested the use of such certificates could be “very problematic” when it comes to equality laws and also that it could come into conflict with data protection law if businesses are taking responsibility for information on people’s health.