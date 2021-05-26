Vaccination rollout finally hitting its stride
Inside Politics: 400,000 jabs per week are expected to happen in June
A total of 300,000 vaccine shots were administered last week, and a similar number are to be given next week
The Covid-19 vaccination rollout appears to be finally hitting its stride after a slow start, supply issues and changes in the advice on who should get which jab.
As Pat Leahy and Naomi O’Leary report today, 300,000 shots were administered last week, a similar number are to be given next week, and 400,000 jabs per week are expected to happen in June.