Use of body cameras by gardaí to be approved by Ministers

Gardaí would be permitted to wear body cameras under plans due to be approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan is to seek support from his fellow Ministers to draft legislation to provide a legal basis for the use of the devices to record incidents they are responding to.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) has previously said that body cameras would not only improve transparency, but also cut down on the number of assaults on gardaí and help collect evidence.

Former association president Ciarán O’Neill had argued that the introduction of body cameras for officers in the UK greatly reduced the amount of complaints being made against them.

Frontline policing

The Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland first recommended that body cameras should be used by gardaí to increase the efficiency of frontline policing and potentially to protect members from harm.

Mr Flanagan is expected to tell his colleagues that the cameras have increasingly become a feature of policing and have proven valuable in the work of police forces. It is understood that “intensive work” is taking place in the Department of Justice to have a full draft Bill prepared before the end of the year.

The constitutional right to privacy and the European Convention on Human Rights will be considered as part of the draft process and the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission will be consulted, it is understood. The Data Protection Commission will also be asked to advise on data protection issues.

Mr Flanagan will also ask Cabinet to approve proposals to allow gardaí to widen the way they use automatic number plate recognition (ANPR).

Under current laws, CCTV and ANPR may be authorised at fixed sites for the purpose of securing public order and safety in public places. Mr Flanagan is to propose repealing this provision and replacing it with new powers that would allows offenders to be monitored while on the move.

Ban fur farming

It is understood that there are approximately 30 items on the Cabinet agenda, including plans to ban fur farming.

If approved, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed will proceed in conjunction with the Attorney General to put together the legislation, which he plans to have ready by the time Cabinet returns after the summer recess.

Mr Creed plans to meet with Opposition members to discuss the plans with them in the coming days. Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger has already received cross-party support for her Prohibition of Fur Farming Bill, which is due back before the Dáil on July 3rd.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Simon Harris TD will seek Government approval to join a new initiative aimed at accessing new medicines on a cheaper and faster basis. Every year, the State spends more than €2 billion on medicines and associated costs.

The programme for government committed to driving down costs to provide new treatments and drugs and to “look at opportunities for leveraging purchasing power either through national or European initiatives”.

Ireland became a member of the Beneluxa Initiative on Pharmaceutical Policy last summer, which is an agreement to secure affordable and timely access to new medicines for patients.

Mr Harris will seek Government approval to join an alliance that will aim to identify and prioritise all pharmaceutical products that are in development to advance plans to access them.

Nine countries will participate alongside Ireland including Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, Canada and Lithuania.