US Senate introduces resolution to support Belfast Agreement

The US Senate has introduced a resolution in support of the Belfast Agreement on the eve of St Patrick’s Day, the latest sign of bipartisan support for the Northern Ireland peace process.

The resolution – which was sponsored by Democrat Robert Menendez and Republican Susan Collins – was brought to the floor ahead of Wednesday’s engagements between Taoiseach Michael Martin and senior US figures for St Patrick’s Day. It is expected that a vote on the resolution will take place next month, possibly to coincide with the anniversary of the signing of the 1998 peace agreement.

As reported last week by The Irish Times, the resolution expresses support “for the full implementation” of the agreement and subsequent efforts “to support peace on the island of Ireland”.

It also states that any new or amended trade agreements between the US and UK should take into account that the conditions of the Belfast Agreement are met.

There is also mention of the Northern Ireland protocol – currently the subject of fierce contention between London and Brussels, following Britain’s move to unilaterally delay the introduction of certain customs checks between the North and Britain. It also calls for “continuing attention and action to resolve the injustices of past violence, including state-sponsored violence.”

“The Good Friday Agreement was a historic accomplishment that established a framework for a sustainable peace,” said Mr Menendez, the New Jersey Democrat who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “However, the work of the agreement remains unfinished. Ahead of St Patrick’s Day, we are calling for renewed attention and action to implement the agreement’s provisions, including the passage of a bill of rights and accountability for past injustices.”

Republican Susan Collins, who represents the state of Maine in the US Senate, recalled the work of former Maine senator George Mitchell in the negotiation of the Belfast agreement.

“Over the past two decades, political leaders in Northern Ireland, along with the Irish and British governments, have made enormous progress, though important issues remain unresolved,” she said. “Our resolution encourages all parties to continue to work toward the implementation of the Good Friday Agreement, as well as subsequent agreements that promote peace and stability on the island of Ireland.”

The resolution was co-signed by 13 senators, including Senators Cory Booker, Chris Murphy and senate majority leader Chuck Schumer.

The unveiling of the resolution comes ahead of Wednesday’s engagements by the Taoiseach, which includes a bilateral virtual meeting with President Joe Biden. Mr Martin will also meet vice president Kamala Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Also on Wednesday’s agenda is a meeting with the Friends of Ireland caucus – a bipartisan group of congress members which is celebrating its fortieth year in existence this St Patrick’s Day. A tribute to the late John Hume will also take place on Wednesday.