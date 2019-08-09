US is unlikely to help Ireland in Brexit stand-off, says Bruton

Ireland should not expect the United States to play any role in resolving the current impasse between the UK and the European Union over the backstop given president Donald Trump’s desire to break up the EU, according to former taoiseach John Bruton.

“I don’t see America being any help because as far as I can see Donald Trump would like to break up the European Union which he sees as a sort of an adversary and he would prefer the US to deal with individual European countries rather than have to deal with the EU as a whole,” Mr Bruton told an audience in Co Cork on Friday evening.

British prime minister Boris Johnson is insisting that the EU drop its demand for the backstop - guaranteeing no hard border on the island of Ireland - or the UK will crash out of the union on October 31st.

A former EU ambassador to the United States, Mr Bruton said Mr Trump was the first US president to adopt such a position towards the EU while many in the Republican Party were also in favour of Brexit in the hope it would lead to a break-up of the EU.

“There are people in the Republican Party like Tom Cotton who said they are ready to negotiate a deal with Britain as long and as soon as they leave the European Union… I think that’s just designed to feed into the pro-Brexit rhetoric in the UK,” he said.

“I think those sort of statements are aimed at encouraging public opinion (in the UK) towards a no-deal Brexit in the in the hope of people holding that view in the United States that a no-deal Brexit could contribute to breaking up the European Union.

“Well, it’s not going to happen. The European Union is not going to break up and it’s certainly not going to break up on the initiative of president Trump or Steve Bannon or other people with Irish names serving in his administration.”

Speaking at the opening night of the West Cork History Festival in Skibbereen, Mr Bruton was asked by ITN News Political Correspondent, Carl Dinnen in an Q&A session what advice he would give the UK when it came to negotiating a trade deal with the US.

“I would advise them to give priority to getting a trade deal with the European Union first. I don’t know the exact multiple but I would guess they do four to five times the amount of trade with their physical neighbours in Europe than they do with the United States.”

Mr Bruton said he believed if the UK had reached a secure trade deal first with the EU, it would stand them in good stead when it came to negotiating a deal with the US as it would leave them less vulnerable to the US reneging on any deal.

He said that negotiating with the US without a trade deal with anyone else in place would leave the UK exposed to possible changes in the US position once Brexit had been achieved in keeping with president Trump’s anti-European Union agenda.

“President Trump may go back to his mercantilist approach to trade agreements which won’t be favourable to Britain or China or Mexico or Canada or any of the countries that have done trade deals with the United States because the United States doesn’t stick with its trade deals.”

Mr Bruton pointed out that the US had withdrawn from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) while it had renegotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) as they wish to deal on their own terms. “I wish the British Government luck,” he concluded.