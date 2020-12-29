Up to local authorities to decide on councillor expenses – Minister

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien has said it is up to each local authority to look at how they remunerate councillors after it was revealed some are receiving expenses as normal despite the Covid-19 restrictions.

One councillor has complained to the Department of Housing that local authorities are “paying mileage to elected members for journeys that are simply not being made”, according to The Irish Independent.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr O’Brien said: “It’s actually a matter for the local councils themselves, they’re responsible for how they pay their councillors. I’m aware that the allowances that are paid are done on a monthly basis, they’re composite and this is for a short period of time.

“So it’s up to each council to look at how they remunerate their councillors. It’s quite a meagre remuneration if I might say, it’s about €17,000 a year.”

The Dublin Fingal TD said some councils are operating meetings remotely while others are still meeting physically and that each local authority must ensure “that they work within the scheme that is set forward by the Department”.

“I know of councillors, whilst meetings are held virtually, who are actually doing the meetings from their own county offices because they don’t have the facilities to do them at home so they are travelling to a county hall or a city hall. I’ve seen it before and I’ve seen it here in Fingal as well,” Mr O’Brien added.