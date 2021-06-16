Unionists criticises Leo Varadkar over united Ireland remarks

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has been critcised for making a strongly pro-united Ireland speech while a political crisis is unfolding in the North threatening the collapse of the power-sharing Stormont Executive.

Opening the Fine Gael ardfheis, Mr Varadkar said he believes “in the unification of our island and I believe it can happen in my lifetime”.

While the views of unionists must be “acknowledged, understood and respected”, Mr Varadkar insisted “no one group can have a veto on Ireland’s future.”

Former Stormont first minister Arlene Foster suggested Mr Varadkar’s remarks contravene the principle of consent enshrined in the (Good Friday) Belfast Agreement.

Reacting in a post on Twitter, the recently deposed DUP leader said: “Does [LEO VARADKAR]believe in the Belfast Agreement’s principle of consent for the people of NI or not? Seems not.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie suggested the remarks were unhelpful at a time when Stormont is facing collapse in a row between the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Féin over Irish language legislation and loyalist tensions are simmering over post-Brexit arrangements.

“Good man, Leo, for bringing up Irish unity again when we are in a crisis,” he said.

“Let’s throw that into the mix, because that is really going to be helpful for people here in Northern Ireland.”

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Beattie suggested the Fine Gael leader was making his Irish unity remarks to gain voters.

“Of course, he has a right to say that. I think he is saying that more because there is a great opportunity for him to ensure he is the next taoiseach,” he said.

“[Mr Varadkar’s] a reasonably young man. If it is going to be in his lifetime, it could be 50 years away.”

In his online address, Mr Varadkar said: “We should be proud to say that unification is something we aspire to. It should be part of our mission as a party to work towards it. We can do so in many ways.”

Mr Varadkar rejected what he called the “crude vision espoused by Sinn Féin”, which he described as “a cold form of republicanism, socialist, narrow nationalism, protectionist, anti-British, euro-critical, ourselves alone, 50 per cent plus one and nobody else is needed”.

Instead, he said, “unification must not be the annexation of Northern Ireland. It means something more, a new state designed together, a new constitution and one that reflects the diversity of a bi-national or multi-national state in which almost a million people are British. Like the New South Africa, a rainbow nation, not just orange and green.”