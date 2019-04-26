Unionist grassroots support for Irish language could unlock North talks logjam

The strong public response to the New IRA murder of Lyra McKee prompted the British and Irish governments after a little hesitation to seize the moment and test whether Northern Ireland politicians can respond in equal measure.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and the Northern Secretary Karen Bradley, who are meeting at Stormont in east Belfast on Friday afternoon to prepare for these negotiations, hope a deal can be struck sometime after the local elections at the start of May and before the European elections at the end of May.

That desire for a short, sharp focused engagement prompted a cynical reaction in several quarters with some saying if the politicians start talking they will still be at it at Christmas – and still no closer to accommodation.

Experience says there could be some validity to such pessimism but regardless Dublin and London are right to put it up to the Northern parties to see if they can respond to the public desire for political movement, as clearly demonstrated at Ms McKee’s funeral in Belfast on Wednesday.

The governments were particularly encouraged by a pivotal moment at the funeral service when in a homily her friend, Fr Martin Magill commended political leaders for coming together in the Creggan in Derry on Good Friday to demonstrate political unity of purpose against the young journalist’s New IRA killers. Ms McKee was shot dead in the Creggan the previous night.

Fr Magill then asked, “Why in God’s name does it take the death of a 29-year-old woman with her whole life in front of her to get us to this point?”

These remarks stimulated an impromptu loud and spontaneous standing ovation signalling a deep public wish to see political progress, and some potential good to derive from Ms McKee’s murder – a signal that was not lost on the governments or the Northern parties.

But whether they can build on the opportunity is the question. A range of issues are likely to be addressed. They include dealing with the legacy of the Troubles, same sex marriage and reforming how the Northern Executive and its civil service works after, especially, the debacle of the costly and utterly flawed renewable heat incentive scheme.

Moreover, the smaller SDLP, Ulster Unionist and Alliance parties will be demanding in the talks that any proposed resolution doesn’t lead to what they viewed as a previous political carve-up of power between the DUP and Sinn Féin.

That’s an awful lot to get through in three weeks. But some of these matters could be hived off to special commissions or committees for them to propose solutions in the months ahead while there already is a template for dealing with the past from the December 2014 Stormont House Agreement.

The one issue that could unlock real movement is the Irish language. In February last year the DUP and Sinn Féin almost cracked a deal. According to several sources, some from the DUP, they devised a convoluted proposed legislative framework that addressed the Irish language, Ulster Scots and cultural diversity.

The problem was Arlene Foster and her senior people could not sell it to their grassroots, and the deal crashed, bringing us to a place where Northern Ireland is now almost two- and-a-half years without a functioning political administration.

And as most everyone knows this key matter isn’t just about language but is about a nationalist requirement for the DUP to show “parity of esteem” to Irish and Irishness.

There isn’t any huge expectation of a breakthrough – and it could take longer than three weeks — but if Arlene Foster could persuade the majority of unionists to sign up to the Irish language compromise proposal then other matters could fall into place. It would be quite a testament to the memory of Lyra McKee.