UK must be full member of Single Market or stay out of it, says Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the United Kingdom must be a full member of the European Single Market, or else stay out of it entirely, in response to British prime minster Theresa May’s latest Brexit plan.

Mr Varadkar gave a cautious welcome to the deal agreed by the British cabinet, which he hailed as a “real political success” for Ms May.

In his first public comments since the UK cabinet agreed the new approach last Friday – which moves Britain towards a so-called soft Brexit – Mr Varadkar said he was more optimistic than before that an EU-UK exit deal could be struck by the end of the year.

However, the Taoiseach said he had “some concerns about the workability of the UK’s customs” proposals and the plan’s effect on the integrity of the Single Market.

The new approach envisages a new UK-EU customs area, although Britain could apply different tariffs from the EU. It would also align Britain to the European Single Market for goods, while moving away from the Single Market for services.

Austrian Chancellor

Mr Varadkar was speaking after talks in Dublin Castle with Sebastian Kurz, the Austrian Chancellor, to coincide with Austria assuming the six-month presidency of the European Council.

Both leaders stressed the integrity of the Single Market, which commits members to the freedom movement of goods, services, capital and people.

“The position from the European Union, and a position I support, is that you are either in the Single Market or you’re not,” Mr Varadkar said before an official dinner in Mr Kurz’s honour. “And the Single Market has four freedoms. And they are: the freedom of movement when it comes to goods; when it comes to labour; when it comes to services and when it comes to capital, and we’ve said in our guidelines that those are indivisible.”

While an exception could be made for Northern Ireland, “making an exception for the United Kingdom would be a very different order and the EU’s position is that the four freedoms with respect to the UK must go together”.

On the issue of the backstop – which guarantees no hard border in Ireland even in a no-deal Brexit scenario – the Taoiseach said such a commitment must still be included in the withdrawal treaty, expected to be concluded by October.

This still applies in a situation where the future EU-UK relationship is close enough to avoid a hard border.

“For example, if all of the UK in the future relationship treaty were to align itself with the customs union, that element of the backstop would no longer be necessary but, like I say, we would still look to see it be included in case, for some reason, the final status treaty fails.”

Mr Kurz said: “When it comes to the four freedoms, the position of the European Union is very clear. You can’t pick one of those and not the others.”

However, he too welcomed Ms May’s “important step” and said Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, will continue talks with the UK.

‘Real progress’

Mr Varadkar said the paper released by the British government last Friday “does represent real progress precisely because it was a common position from the UK government and the UK Cabinet, which we haven’t really had up until now.

“It explicitly talks about full alignment, or something very close to full alignment, to the customs union and the Single Market when it comes to goods and merchandise, and also expresses a desire from the UK government that the border would be frictionless, as opposed to as frictionless as possible.”

But he cautioned not to “over-egg” the new position, saying he would await the a detailed white paper to be produced by London this week, as well as future negotiations.