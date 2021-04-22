UK information watchdog to make enquiries into Sinn Féin database

The UK’s data protection watchdog has said it will be making enquiries into a database of voter information operated by Sinn Féin.

Sinn Féin has been at the centre of controversy over its Abú database and has faced questions about it from the Data Protection Commissioner in Dublin.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald said on Thursday the party’s online database of voter information is stored in Frankfurt after it had been moved from London following the advent of Brexit. The party had previously refused to reveal the location on a number of occasions.

In her first public comments about the Abú database, Ms McDonald said the database “is really an old-fashioned canvassing system.”

The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has confirmed it will be asking the party questions.

A spokeswoman said: “We are aware of reports regarding a database operated by Sinn Féin and we will be making enquiries.”

She also pointed to advice on the use of information by political parties, including the use of profiling techniques, that is available on the ICO website.

The guidance says “fairness is of utmost importance when profiling or using data analytics techniques” and this is “is about processing personal data in ways that are in the reasonable expectations of individuals.”

It also advises parties to revise their privacy policy and “clearly inform individuals” about the profiling that they carry out.

The ICO also advises parties not to collect too much information or keep it for too long.

“Just because your systems allow you to retain vast quantities of data doesn’t mean you should,” it says. “It also makes it more difficult to keep the data up-to-date, accurate and relevant for the profiling you’re carrying out.”

Sinn Féin has been contacted for comment on the ICO statement but did not immediately respond.

‘Data-harvesting’

Sinn Féin politicians have denied the party has been “data-harvesting” or “data-mining” from Facebook and other social media to enhance its voter data base.

Controversy over the database first arose when the Sunday Independent reported an internal Sinn Féin document which told members that “Facebook is king” and that they should elicit more information from users so they can “tag them as social media engaged and follow up with a canvass on their doorstep”.

Anyone with access to the system can record whether there is “hard support” from a person, “soft support”, “strong opposition”, whether it is “unknown” or whether they were not in during a canvass

Ms McDonald was asked about the database in an interview with Newstalk Radio in which she revealed that it is stored in Germany.

When asked why the information is stored in Frankfurt she said it was a “technical question” and that it did not matter where the information was held as long as it was in the EU.

“People shouldn’t imagine that this is shipped off in a crate to another jurisdiction. The important thing is that it is electrically and technically held and stored safely. It is used for electoral purposes.”

She said there is “nothing nefarious” and “nothing untoward” about the database.

Ms McDonald told Newstalk her party is engaging with the Data Protection Commissioner, who has asked questions about the online database.

“These things are rarely closed overnight. They have asked a number of questions, we have answered them very comprehensively, there may be more questions and the process runs as it runs and I am satisfied we are absolutely compliant.

“There is nothing new in this, but the new element is that things are stored electronically.

“The truth is all political parties use the register for canvassing,” she told Newstalk.

Ms McDonald said “a particular spin” had been put on the issue following media reports.

Sinn Féin has not yet answered questions around who has access to the system, and what security procedures are in place.

There have also been questions about a document in which party officials were told to use personal information posted on social media to canvass a voter’s home address.