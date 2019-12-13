UK election results: North returns a majority of nationalist MPs

Northern Ireland has returned more nationalists than Unionists for the first time after Democratic Unionist Party deputy leader Nigel Dodds lost his seat.

With Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson having secured a resounding victory it has been a bad night for the DUP which lost two seats and also its crucial influencing role supporting the Tory government.

The final seat of the 18 to declare was Fermanagh/South Tyrone where SinnFéin’s Michelle Gildernew held the seat by a reported 57 votes from Ulster Unionist Tom Elliott.

As a result, while the DUP remains the largest party, it holds less seats than Sinn Féin and SDLP.

The cross-community Alliance Party also took one seat, adding to the majority of anti-Brexit MPs.

Mr Dodds had become a power broker during the Brexit talks when the DUP propped up the minority Conservative Party government after the last election.

His defeat completed a humiliation for the party which said unionists were betrayed by the eventual deal Mr Johnson struck to leave the European Union.

Mr Dodds lost his seat to John Finucane, the son of one of the most high-profile victims of 30 years of sectarian bloodshed which was largely ended by a 1998 peace deal.

Mr Finucane is the first Sinn Féin MP returned in North Belfast. Mr Finucane was aided by a pact between Sinn Féin and the SDLP who agreed not to compete in some areas to avoid splitting the remain vote.

Northern Ireland voted 56 per cent to 44 per cent to remain in the Brexit vote.

Mr Dodds’ party colleague Edwin Poots, said the deputy leader’s defeat was “very damaging for unionism”.

“Ultimately if we are going to protect the union, enhance the union and secure the union, then we’re going to have to have people voting unionist,” Mr Poots told BBC Northern Ireland. - Agencies