UK and EU almost there on Brexit deal, Johnson tells lawmakers

UK prime minister Boris Johnson told a meeting of Conservative lawmakers the European Union and Britain were almost there on a Brexit deal but that the peak of the mountain was still partly shrouded in cloud, sources in the room told Reuters.

Mr Johnson, according to a source at the meeting of the 1922 Committee of Conservatives, made a short bouncy speech which was very well received.

“There was a sense of relief in the room that we are almost there, it has been a long slog,” a Conservative lawmaker told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

“People definitely think a deal is doable. He expressed enough confidence that that was doable,” the lawmaker said.

According to another lawmaker, Mr Johnson said: “We’re not there yet. We are ascending the mountain, peak is in sight though partly shrouded in cloud.”

Brexit-supporting Conservative lawmaker Steve Baker said the deal sounded like it could be tolerable.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking at the Aviva stadium in Dublin on Wednesday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

‘Still more time’

Earlier on Wednesday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said there are still issues to be resolved in Brexit negotiations, particularly on the issue of consent for Northern Ireland as well as some on customs.

“There is a pathway to a possible deal but there are many issues that still need to be fully resolved, particularly around the consent mechanism and also some issues around customs and VAT,” Mr Varadkar said in a speech in Dublin after speaking to British prime minister Boris Johnson.

BREXIT: The Facts Read them here

“I spoke to the prime minister by phone this morning and I have also been in contact with the European Commission,” Mr Varadkar said. “I do think we are making progress but there are issues yet to be resolved and hopefully that can be done today.

“But if it’s not, there is still more time. October 31st is still a few weeks away and there is the possibility of an additional summit before that if we need one.

“Although time is running short, I am confident that these (Ireland’s) objectives can be met.”

Brexit negotiations are continuing on a final day of efforts to get a deal ready for a crucial EU summit, after Tuesday’s talks ran into the small hours of the morning.

Mr Johnson is running out of time to get an agreement in place so it can be approved by European leaders at the Brussels summit starting on Thursday.

Shortly before Mr Varadkar spoke, EU sources said the talks had reached a “standstill” over a future trade deal with Britain, and the rejection by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of customs solutions tentatively agreed by negotiators.

“It broke down because the DUP rejected the customs arrangement at their meeting with Johnson,” an EU official said. “So there was a tentative customs deal but it got struck down. “The UK is negotiating with us again without being able to guarantee a majority in the House of Commons. We’ve been here before.”

Draft texts

Meanwhile, Brexit minister Steve Barclay said on Wednesday Britain had submitted draft text of the political declaration–- one part of a Brexit deal with the European Union which sets out the direction of a long term relationship with the union.

“We have submitted draft text as part of the negotiations on a number of aspects of the discussion,” Mr Barclay told a parliamentary committee.

He also said Mr Johnson would meet the undertakings given to a Scottish court earlier this month that the government would fully comply with a law which requires Mr Johnson to write to the EU requesting a delay to Brexit if no deal is reached by Saturday.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe earlier said that progress is being made in Brexit talks but that there is “much work” outstanding.

Mr Donohoe is travelling to Washington on Wednesday where he will meet senior members of the US administration, including the White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Speaking in Dublin, the Minister said he will be updating Mr Mulvaney on the status of the Brexit negotiations and emphasising “how important it is that we do not have any infrastructure on the border.”

He said there can not be a return to the hard border of the past.

He will ask for an “appreciation and understanding of this within President Trump’s administration.” They will also speak about tax reform. – Reuters/PA