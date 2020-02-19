Two confirmed candidates for Ceann Comhairle: Seán Ó Fearghaíl, Denis Naughten

Just two candidates are confirmed contenders for the role of Ceann Comhairle just hours before the deadline for nominations.

Outgoing Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaíl is running again and former minister and Independent TD Denis Naughten has formally submitted his nomination papers before the 6pm deadline.

If Mr Ó Fearghaíl remains as Ceann Comhairle Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin will have the same number of voting TDs at 37.

Sinn Féin has confirmed it will not be nominating a candidate for the role. The party’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said they wanted to make sure it had as many TDs as possible to make up a government for change.

The party will meet later this evening to decide who it will support.

Independent Clare TD Michael McNamara has withdrawn from the race. He tweeted that he would be supporting Mr Naughten in the contest to become Ceann Comhairle on Thursday.

“Having spoken to him at length, I believe he will implement some badly needed reform in the position,” he said.

Mr McNamara had earlier in the week emailed Oireachtas colleagues seeking a nomination and set out a series of proposals for Dáil reform and said he would be interested in taking the role for just six months while reforms are implemented.

Nomination papers

To enter the race a candidate must have seven TDs sign their nomination papers.

The position as speaker of the House comes with a salary of €175,699 plus expenses and allowances. The salary includes the basic TD salary of €96,189 and an additional €79,510.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy also confirmed on Tuesday that she would not be standing and said she would “prefer to remain as a fully active parliamentarian in the 33rd Dáil”.

Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan had been mentioned as a candidate but confirmed he would not contest and newly elected TD Frankie Feighan is also understood to have withdrawn.

Mr Naughten emailed colleagues to confirm his candidacy and said there had been a consistent message during the election campaign on the doorsteps of “public frustration with accountability”.

“In an open, questioning culture, we need an effective and questioning parliament,” he said adding that it was becoming more difficult to get straight answers to straight questions.

Aim

He said he would only serve only one term because his aim was to re-assert the authority of individual parliamentarians.

The Green party have said they will meet this evening as will the Social Democrats to decide which candidate to support.

Five candidates entered the race in 2016 – Mr Ó Fearghaíl, Mr Durkan, Fine Gael TD Andrew Doyle, Independent TD Maureen O’Sullivan and Sinn Féin TD Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin and each gave a five-minute speech about their plans and aims and why they should be considered.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl was elected on the fifth count in the secret ballot.