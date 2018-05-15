TV debate gives No side much-needed fillip

Last night’s televised debate on the abortion referendum has provided a significant fillip to a No campaign that was desperately in need of one.

Very strong viewing figures for the programme on RTÉ will further encourage anti-Repeal campaigners as the campaign heads for its decisive final week.

The No side was better prepared and better organised for the debate and in Maria Steen of the Iona Institute, they had the best performer on the night. The No supporters in the audience were more enthusiastic for their side’s contributions, and antagonistic to the Yes side’s speakers. In a live environment, this matters: the Yes panellists looked quite taken aback for much of the debate.

This was especially so for Dr Peter Boylan, the obstetrician who has been one of the most prominent Yes campaigners so far. Confronted by an audience that was partially hostile, another obstetrician and the debating skills of Ms Steen, Boylan had a rough ride last night.

The Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald was the best performer for the Yes side.

The reaction from campaigners and supporters on both sides on social media last night and this morning told its own tale. Yes campaigners complained about the format; No campaigners were must happier with the night’s work.

No campaigners will be even happier when they hear the viewing numbers. RTÉ says that the show was watched by 650,000 viewers at some stage during the debate. It achieved a 35 per cent average audience share, peaking at almost 400,000 viewers, with an average of 360,000.

Significantly - and despite much social media commentary during the show - the audience built throughout the programme, with 100,000 more viewers watching at the end of the show than at the beginning. This suggests that viewers were not turned off by the combative nature of the exchanges, or by the audience participation.

It also means that a lot of voters will have seen a good night for the No campaign.

But will it help them reach the undecided and soft Yes voters they need to talk to? Will it help them change minds? We will know for sure when the next round of polls arrive, but many of the messages that the No side conveyed strongly last night were messages that will resonate strongly with convinced anti-abortion voters - rather than with the crucial middle-ground undecided and soft repealer voters. Last night’s debate sometimes had the feel of a rally for the No side - not an exercise which will win hearts and minds.

For the Yes side, when the dust settles, campaigners will realise that they retain a significant advantage. True, last night may well have chipped away at it. But the No side still needs a big change.