Tusk tells EU leaders that tax system is ‘not fit for purpose’

EU Council president Donald Tusk has warned European leaders ahead of their summit discussions on Thursday that their tax systems are no longer fit for purpose in the digital age.

The inability of states to levy tax where wealth is created is leaving holes in national finances while taxation systems have come under strain as a result of corporate tax avoidance and evasion by digital companies, he argues.

The European Commission, which on Wednesday publishes its own proposals warns that the internal EU debate is inevitable and that if leaders do not grasp the nettle many member states will simply introduce a patchwork of their own measures.

On average, it is expected to argue, digitalised businesses currently face an effective tax rate of only 9.5 per cent compared to 23 per cent for traditional companies.

The commission is expected to propose two measures: firstly a structural measure which is a common agreement that states can tax profits arising in their jurisdictions even where the companies involved do not have a physical presence; and secondly an “interim” tax for digital services, probably of three per cent.

The structural measure, akin to plans by the commission for a common tax base, is seen by Ireland as a particular threat which favours large countries where most economic activity occurs, at the expense of smaller ones like Ireland and Luxembourg where digital companies may be located.

The latter, seen as a necessary immediate measure ahead of a broader agreement, will target profits generated by user dataeither through advertising or the sale of data collected by companies like social media platforms or search engines.

It will also aim at services provided by such companies such as onward sales of products produced by others (for example Amazon sales of second hand books advertised on its sites by booksellers, while profits Amazon’s own book sales will not be taxed yet).

In his welcoming letter to EU leaders ahead of their summit on Thursday and Friday Mr Tusk acknowledges a new “very different market reality” that digital companies now trade extensively in states without a physical presence in them.

That poses a new challenge to authorities in taxing their activities which compounds the reality that “our taxation systems have come under strain as a result of corporate tax avoidance and evasion.”

“All these developments lead to an erosion of the tax base, effectively reducing government tax revenues. This, in turn, has an impact on national budgets and ultimately on the financing of public services. In short, it affects ordinary citizens’ quality of life”

“It is important to tackle tax issues at both the EU and the global (OECD/G20) level.”, he writes, but “It is clear that international action on adjusting digital taxation rules will take time, he argues.”This begs the question whether or not more immediate, temporary measures at the EU level should be taken.”

He invites the leaders to consider how they should tackle the challenge and how “we best ensure a synergy of efforts at the EU and international level”.