Turnout low so far in Dáil byelection contests

Turnout in all four byelections was reported as being low this afternoon, reflecting campaigns that for the most part failed to excite voters’ imagination.

Reports from all four constituencies suggested that turnout had not exceeded 20 per cent anywhere by mid-afternoon, though this is expected to rise as voters go to the polls in the usual “evening rush”.

However, bad weather and a widely-observed lack of interest among voters are expected to limit turnout to far less than in a general election.

Reports from Cork suggested that turnout in the afternoon was in the low to mid-teens, and while some parts of Wexford were registering a turnout into the high teens, the picture was similar to Cork across the constituency as a whole.

Turnout was even lower in parts of the two Dublin constituencies voting today, with some observers expecting a record low turnout.

Counting of votes in the byelections begins at the four count centres in Dublin Mid-West, Fingal, Wexford and Cork North Central at 9am tomorrow morning.

Fianna Fáil is hopeful of winning two of the contests, in Cork and Wexford, while Fine Gael is hoping to avoid a whitewash in all four contests, with the party pinning most of its hopes on winning a seat in Dublin Mid-West.

Both the Green Party and Labour have targeted Fingal as a possible gain, while Independent councillor Paul Gogarty has been tipped in Dublin Mid-West, where he previously held a seat for the Green Party.

However, all parties admit that the combination of a low turnout and lack of voter engagement mean that the outcomes today are highly unpredictable.