Turnout likely the lowest in history of presidential elections

Turnout in the presidential election set to re-elect Michael D Higgins is estimated at about 45 per cent in what would be the lowest of any presidential election since the State was founded.

It may also be the highest winning margin in any of the eight presidential elections in the history of the State.

The previous lowest turnout for a presidential election was in 1997 when 46.7 per cent of the electorate turned out and Mary McAleese was elected.

A slightly lower turnout is possible in the referendum to remove blasphemy from the Constitution as many voters were said to be unaware of the proposal, and a number reportedly refused to take a ballot paper.

According to The Irish Times Ipsos/MRBI poll 69 per cent of voters backed deleting the offence of blasphemy from the Constitution.

But six previous referendums had even lower turnouts - the lowest in 1979 when just 28.6 per cent of the electorate turned out for votes on the same day, on adoption and university representation in the Seanad.

The bail referendum in 1996 passed on the second-lowest turnout of 29.23 per cent. The 2012 Referendum on Children’s rights passed when just 33.49 per cent of the electorate voted, while the following year the poll on the abolition of the Seanad failed on a turnout of 39.17 per cent.

And in 2013 the establishment of the Court of Appeal was backed on a turnout of just 38.15 per cent.

After campaign opinion polls showed Mr Higgins had a comfortable lead and would sail back into office, many voters followed a traditional pattern in such scenarios and did not go to the polls.

Of the eight presidential elections since the State was founded, the highest turnout ever was in 1966 when 65.3 per cent of the electorate of 1.709 million voters turned out.

Eamon de Valera was re-elected by a margin of just 10,717 votes against Fine Gael candidate Tom O’Higgins in a campaign where the president did not campaign and there was no television coverage of the campaign.

Mr O’Higgins ran again in 1973 and expected to be elected based on his first attempt, but he was defeated by Erskine Childers who had a relatively comfortable 48,096-vote victory.