Trump signals support for deal on undocumented Irish in US

Donald Trump has signalled support for a solution for undocumented Irish people living in the US after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar raised the issue of immigration during his White House visit on Thursday.

Speaking at the annual St Patrick’s Day reception on Thursday night, Mr Varadkar said the Government would match any move by the US administration with similar or better arrangements for Americans in Ireland.

“I know that the Irish people who have made their lives here, including those who are undocumented and living in the shadows, love this country dearly,” he said. “They want to continue to contribute to the life of this great country, and continue to play their part. Their dream will never die.”

Earlier, Mr Varadkar had told the House Speaker’s lunch in the Capitol that he appreciated the “complexity and sensitivity” of the political debate around immigration in the US.

“However, I might simply highlight their (the undocumented Irish) situation - hardworking, law-abiding, tax-paying Irish men and women who share your hopes and your values, who are patriotic and loyal to America - and urge a sympathetic look at this issue.”

Oval Office

Mr Varadkar presented the US president with a bowl of shamrock in the White House as his first visit to the White House has Taoiseach came to an end.

Earlier in the day, the two met for 30 minutes in the Oval Office where Mr Trump signalled his support for a deal on the undocumented.

It was my honor to welcome Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland to the @WhiteHouse! pic.twitter.com/ZT3WnIZR2L — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2018

The Taoiseach proposed a reciprocal arrangement whereby US citizens could be given reciprocal rights in Ireland – something that was given a positive reception by Mr Trump, who has taken a hardline approach to immigration since his inauguration.

“There was support and a good degree of enthusiasm from the administration to work on a solution for the thousands of undocumented Irish that are here but are hardworking, tax-paying people who are very loyal to America,” Mr Varadkar said after the meeting.

Sources said that the Irish delegation explained to the US president that there were about 10,000 undocumented Irish living in the US – a much lower figure than has usually been cited.

It is understood that Mr Trump tasked budget director Mick Mulvaney and homeland security chief Kirstjen Nielsen to work on a solution, with the Government hoping this can be included in immigration legislation expected to come before Congress soon.

“We reached agreement to pursue a bilateral deal and that’s real progress,” said the Government’s envoy to the US, John Deasy TD, who attended the meeting.

Mr Trump expressed his admiration for the “wonderful country” of Ireland at several points during the activities, noting the large Irish community in New York where he grew up.

In his speech at the annual Friends of Ireland lunch on Capitol Hill, Mr Trump spoke about the “long friendship” between the countries.

Irish heritage

“More than 30 million Americans today claim Irish heritage,” he said, adding that this explains why Ireland has such political clout on Capitol Hill.

He indicated that he may visit Ireland as early as next year.

Mr Varadkar’s St Patrick’s Day visit will continue on Friday, when he visits the vice-president’s residence for breakfast before departing for New York.

Asked about Mike Pence’s decision not to allow the media to attend their scheduled meeting, the Taoiseach said he would have preferred if the cameras had been allowed in to record. “It allows us maybe to have a frank conversation that’s easier to have without the media present,” he added.

The Taoiseach plans to raise the issue of LGBT rights with Mr Pence during his meeting.

Later in the day, Mr Varadkar will travel to New York for a series of engagements.