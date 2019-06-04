Trump’s climate policy ‘regressive and pernicious’, says President Higgins

President Michael D Higgins has criticised US president Donald Trump’s policy on climate change as “regressive and pernicious” on the eve of his visit to Ireland.

Mr Higgins said the US should be urged to reverse its decision to leave the international 2015 Paris accord, which sets targets for countries to tackle climate change.

“While the EU has a set of binding emissions targets for 2020 and 2030, we must now plan for full decarbonisation of our European economies by 2050, encouraging the rest of the world to follow suit, and urging in the strongest possible terms the USA to re-consider its regressive and pernicious decision to leave the global Paris Agreement.”

The speech, a significant intervention ahead of Mr Trump’s visit, was delivered at the 10th conference of the European Federation of Public Service Unions, held in the RDS, Dublin on Tuesday.

Those who were currently excluded in society were “being abandoned to become the prey of xenophobes, homophobes and racists,” Mr Higgins said.

Global tax avoidance by multinational firms was impacting the “sustainability of public finances,” and as a result public services.

In his speech, Mr Higgins was also strongly critical of the employment conditions of some tech workers.

“We see online workers often are not covered by employment law or collective agreements and seldom have access to social security, paid leave or paid training, owing to the fact the platforms require workers to register as self employed,” he said.

The practices, often set out under the “cloak of supposed innovation,” were nothing less than a return to “some of the worst practices of the 19th century,” Mr Higgins said.