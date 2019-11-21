Trump impeachment hearings: a significant moment
Inside Politics: Ambassador to EU tells inquiry there was a quid pro quo in relation to US president’s dealings with Ukraine
Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, during his testimony at a House impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times
Good morning.
The seemingly unending stream of scandal and controversy emanating from Washington in the Age of Trump is sometimes exhausting, and it can be hard to distinguish the truly scandalous from the merely quotidian corruptions.