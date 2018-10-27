Trio of Dragons may have split vote, says Gallagher

Defeated presidential candidate Seán Gallagher has acknowledged that the participation of three Dragons may have produced public cynicism and split the vote.

He told RTÉ television that it would have been very difficult for any candidate to break through the support for incumbent Michael D Higgins.

Mr Gallagher said he was the first person from a business background who had put himself forward and he “genuinely” wanted to see people with new skills and mindsets getting involved.

Brexit and other issues had made this campaign different from 2011, he added. This had led to an increase in the protest or anti-establishment vote.

The highlight of the campaign for him had been the launch in his home village in Cavan. But the low point was “hearing the result.”

“Once you participate you have to give it your best. After that it’s in the lap of the gods; or in this case, in the hands of the people,” he said.