Tributes paid to former councillor and mayor Mags Murray

The Mayor of Fingal County Council, Eoghan O’Brien, has led the tributes to former councillor and mayor, Mags Murray, who died on Saturday.

Ms Murray served as a councillor for the Castleknock area from 2004 until last year’s local elections.

She was elected mayor in 2014 and one of her major initiatives as mayor was to hold a conference entitled Immigration to Integration.

A member of the Fianna Fáil party, she was a former chairperson of the Local Authority Members’ Association. A digital book of condolences is to be available from Monday.

Mr O’Brien said he was greatly saddened by the passing of his former council and party colleague.

“She was an outstanding public representative who worked tirelessly on behalf of her constituents. Mags was a wonderful ambassador for the county during her term as mayor. She made an enormous contribution during her time as an elected representative and she will be greatly missed.”

He said that when he first joined the council in 2007, Ms Murray was one of the first people to welcome him, and he had the pleasure of serving alongside her subsequently for 12 years.

“Mags had a deep love of her community and a great deal of respect for local government. She was a proud Corkonian and an accomplished sportsperson, holding All Ireland medals for Camogie and Gaelic football.”

On behalf of himself, his fellow councillors, party members, and Fingal County Council, he expressed his sincere condolences to Ms Murray’s family, relatives and friends.

The council’s chief executive Ann Marie Farrelly, said Ms Murray was a deeply committed public representative who served her constituents in the Castleknock area with dedication and commitment during her time on council.

Ms Murray is survived by her husband Gary, son Niall, daughters Aoife and Amy, grandson Alex, father Connie, brother Neilus, sisters Ita and Noreen, and extended family and relatives.