‘Tread carefully’ when discussing migration, says Varadkar

Politicians need to “tread very carefully” when talking about migration, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar’s caution comes in the context of a furore over Verona Murphy’s comments on migrants which he said was a learning experience for her and all politicians.

However, Mr Varadkar repeated his confidence in the Fine Gael candidate in the Wexford byelection despite her repeated comments that linked migration into Ireland with the Islamic State terror organisation.

Speaking to the media as he arrived for the annual congress of the European People’s Party in Zagreb, Mr Varadkar said that Ms Murphy had apologised twice and withdrawn her remarks in full.

“That is good enough for me. It is up to the people in Wexford next week to decide if it is good enough for them.”

He drew a comparison between the controversy and one last week when the Fianna Fáil candidate in Dublin Fingal, Lorraine Clifford-Lee, had to apologise for tweets she posted in the past that were offensive to travellers.

He denied his criticism of Ms Murphy was mild in comparison to that of directed at Ms Clifford-Lee’s tweets last week. The Taoiseach described those as racist, misogynistic and body-shaming.

“I think what I said about [Ms Murphy’s] remarks and what Mr Flanagan and the Tánaiste have said has been very critical,” he said.

Asked about the challenges of formulating immigration policies without straying into populism, or deploying the race card, he replied: “It is a sensitive area and it is a sensitive issue; and politicians need to tread carefully in what they say. At the same time we need to acknowledge that it is an issue that the public talk about and therefore politicians have to talk about it too.”

Health service

The Taoiseach added that “the case I always make is that we are in favour of migration, the one that says that migration has made our economy stronger. We rely on a lot of migrants to run our public services. They would not run without them, in particular in the health service.

“There is a difference between legal migration – which I support – and illegal migration, which any good government has to try and stop. We all need to be very cautious in what language we use and this has been a learning experience not only for Verona Murphy but anyone involved in politics.”

Asked how could he reassure voters that Fine Gael would not pick candidates with such views for the next general election, he replied: “We demonstrate best what we do by the policies we implement. I lead a government that sent the Irish Navy to the Mediterranean to rescue migrants . . . that brought in a scheme to regularise people who were undocumented who had arrived here as students.”

The European People’s Party (EPP) is the centre-right bloc in European politics and remains the largest grouping in the European parliament. Its most prominent politician is German chancellor Angela Merkel. At the conference in Zagreb, the outgoing European Council president Donald Tusk was officially elected as the new EPP president. The Taoiseach welcomed the decision, saying the veteran Polish politician had proved to be a great friend of Ireland during the Brexit process.

The EPP has also suspended Fidesz, the Hungarian ruling party led by prime minister Viktor Orban, over its stances on the rule of law, suspension of courts and press freedom. No decision is expected during the two-day congress on whether to permanently exclude Mr Orban and his party.

“We suspended Fidesz and that is a demonstration that we will not have parties in the EPP that don’t adhere to European values,” said Mr Varadkar. Hinting he might be in favour of more permanent action, he added: “Its long-term position is under review, but certainly Fidesz has not apologised or withdrawn any of their actions.