Tipperary County Council local election candidate list

Total of 79 candidates running in 40-seat constituency

 

Cahir: 4 seats

Micheál Jnr Anglim (Fianna Fáil)

Danny Carroll (Sinn Féin)

PJ English (Fianna Fáil)

Anita Lonergan (Fianna Fáil)

Martin Lonergan (Independent)

Máirín McGrath (Independent)

Andy Moloney (Independent)

Marie Murphy (Fine Gael)

Carrick-on-Suir: 5 seats

Kieran Bourke (Fianna Fáil)

Michael Cleere (Workers and Unemployed Action)

Margaret Croke (Fine Gael)

David Dunne (Sinn Féin)

Sarah Dunne (Labour Party)

Mark Fitzgerald (Fine Gael)

Imelda Goldsboro (Fianna Fáil)

Joanne Ivors (Sinn Féin)

Louise McLoughlin (Fine Gael)

Pierce O’Loughlin (Independent)

Kevin O’Meara (Independent)

Cashel-Tipperary: 7 seats

Tony Black (Sinn Féin)

Martin Browne (Sinn Féin)

Declan Burgess (Fine Gael)

John Crosse (Fine Gael)

Jacqui Finnan (Fianna Fáil)

Michael Fitzgerald (Fine Gael)

Mary Hanna Hourigan(Fine Gael)

Roger Kennedy (Fianna Fáil)

Lisa McGrath (Independent)

Robert O’Donnell (Labour Party)

Annemarie Ryan (Independent)

Barry Walsh (Independent)

Clonmel: 6 seats

Garret Ahearn (Fine Gael)

Siobhán Ambrose (Fianna Fáil)

Catherine Carey (Sinn Féin)

Niall Dennehy (Independent)

Martin Duggan (Aontú)

Pat English (Workers and Unemployed Action)

Teresa Johnson (Workers and Unemployed Action)

Richie Molloy (Independent)

Michael Murphy (Fine Gael)

Eoin O’Flaherty (Independent)

David Shanahan (Fianna Fáil)

Nenagh: 5 seats

Gerard Darcy (Fine Gael)

Conor Delaney (Fine Gael)

Joe Hannigan (Independent)

Damien Hough (Fianna Fáil)

Graham King (Independent)

Hughie McGrath (Independent)

Louise Morgan Walsh (Labour Party)

Séamus Morris (Independent)

Brendan Murphy (Fianna Fáil)

Damian O’Donoughue (Sinn Féin)

Michael O’Meara (Independent)

Newport: 4 seats

Fiona Bonfield (Labour Party)

Dr Phyll Bugler (Fine Gael)

John Carroll (Fianna Fáil)

Teresa Collins (Sinn Féin)

John ‘Rocky’ McGrath (Independent)

Mattie Ryan (Fianna Fáil)

Rose Anne White (Green Party)

Roscrea-Templemore: 4 seats

William Bergin (Fianna Fáil)

Noel J Coonan (Fine Gael)

Jonathan Cullen (Fine Gael)

Michael ‘Chinny’ Donovan (Sinn Féin)

Shane Lee (Independent)

Eddie Moran (Independent)

Tommy Murphy (Independent)

Michael Smith (Fianna Fáil)

Thurles: 5 seats

Tommy Barrett (Independent)

Michael Bracken (Independent)

Fergal Butler (Fianna Fáil)

David Doran (Independent)

Catherine Fogarty (Independent)

Seamus Hanafin (Fianna Fáil)

Micheál Lowry (Independent)

Ciara Mccormack (Sinn Féin)

Jim Ryan (Independent)

Peter Ryan (Fine Gael)

Sean Ryan (Fianna Fáil)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.