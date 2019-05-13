Tipperary County Council local election candidate list
Total of 79 candidates running in 40-seat constituency
Cahir: 4 seats
Micheál Jnr Anglim (Fianna Fáil)
Danny Carroll (Sinn Féin)
PJ English (Fianna Fáil)
Anita Lonergan (Fianna Fáil)
Martin Lonergan (Independent)
Máirín McGrath (Independent)
Andy Moloney (Independent)
Marie Murphy (Fine Gael)
Carrick-on-Suir: 5 seats
Kieran Bourke (Fianna Fáil)
Michael Cleere (Workers and Unemployed Action)
Margaret Croke (Fine Gael)
David Dunne (Sinn Féin)
Sarah Dunne (Labour Party)
Mark Fitzgerald (Fine Gael)
Imelda Goldsboro (Fianna Fáil)
Joanne Ivors (Sinn Féin)
Louise McLoughlin (Fine Gael)
Pierce O’Loughlin (Independent)
Kevin O’Meara (Independent)
Cashel-Tipperary: 7 seats
Tony Black (Sinn Féin)
Martin Browne (Sinn Féin)
Declan Burgess (Fine Gael)
John Crosse (Fine Gael)
Jacqui Finnan (Fianna Fáil)
Michael Fitzgerald (Fine Gael)
Mary Hanna Hourigan(Fine Gael)
Roger Kennedy (Fianna Fáil)
Lisa McGrath (Independent)
Robert O’Donnell (Labour Party)
Annemarie Ryan (Independent)
Barry Walsh (Independent)
Clonmel: 6 seats
Garret Ahearn (Fine Gael)
Siobhán Ambrose (Fianna Fáil)
Catherine Carey (Sinn Féin)
Niall Dennehy (Independent)
Martin Duggan (Aontú)
Pat English (Workers and Unemployed Action)
Teresa Johnson (Workers and Unemployed Action)
Richie Molloy (Independent)
Michael Murphy (Fine Gael)
Eoin O’Flaherty (Independent)
David Shanahan (Fianna Fáil)
Nenagh: 5 seats
Gerard Darcy (Fine Gael)
Conor Delaney (Fine Gael)
Joe Hannigan (Independent)
Damien Hough (Fianna Fáil)
Graham King (Independent)
Hughie McGrath (Independent)
Louise Morgan Walsh (Labour Party)
Séamus Morris (Independent)
Brendan Murphy (Fianna Fáil)
Damian O’Donoughue (Sinn Féin)
Michael O’Meara (Independent)
Newport: 4 seats
Fiona Bonfield (Labour Party)
Dr Phyll Bugler (Fine Gael)
John Carroll (Fianna Fáil)
Teresa Collins (Sinn Féin)
John ‘Rocky’ McGrath (Independent)
Mattie Ryan (Fianna Fáil)
Rose Anne White (Green Party)
Roscrea-Templemore: 4 seats
William Bergin (Fianna Fáil)
Noel J Coonan (Fine Gael)
Jonathan Cullen (Fine Gael)
Michael ‘Chinny’ Donovan (Sinn Féin)
Shane Lee (Independent)
Eddie Moran (Independent)
Tommy Murphy (Independent)
Michael Smith (Fianna Fáil)
Thurles: 5 seats
Tommy Barrett (Independent)
Michael Bracken (Independent)
Fergal Butler (Fianna Fáil)
David Doran (Independent)
Catherine Fogarty (Independent)
Seamus Hanafin (Fianna Fáil)
Micheál Lowry (Independent)
Ciara Mccormack (Sinn Féin)
Jim Ryan (Independent)
Peter Ryan (Fine Gael)
Sean Ryan (Fianna Fáil)