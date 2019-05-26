Tipperary County Council: 10 elected after first counts, with strong showing for Fine Gael
Total of 79 candidates running in 40-seat constituency
Ten candidates were elected to the next Tipperary County Council in count one across eight electoral areas, with Fine Gael’s Michael Fitzgerald the biggest vote-grabber on 3,005 first preferences.
Fine Gael, who have polled strongly in Tipperary with 27% of all first preferences which is two ahead of Fianna Fáil, have two of their people over the line and could win up to 13 if transfers go their way on Sunday.
Fianna Fail will be the second-biggest grouping in the county while Michael Lowry’s independent grouping are on course to go from three seats to five on the council, with gains in the Newport and Roscrea-Templemore electoral areas.
(First preference votes: candidates elected in bold)
Cahir: 4 seats
Micheál Jnr Anglim (Fianna Fáil) - 1,056
Danny Carroll (Sinn Féin) - 124
PJ English (Fianna Fáil) - 533
Anita Lonergan (Fianna Fáil) - 189
Martin Lonergan (Independent) - 636
Máirín McGrath (Independent) - 1,168
Andy Moloney (Independent) - 1, 885 (elected count 1)
Marie Murphy (Fine Gael) - 1,226
Carrick-on-Suir: 5 seats
Kieran Bourke (Fianna Fáil) - 971
Michael Cleere (Workers and Unemployed Action) - 677
Margaret Croke (Fine Gael) - 411
David Dunne (Sinn Féin) - 1,282
Sarah Dunne (Labour Party) - 257
Mark Fitzgerald (Fine Gael) - 1,229
Imelda Goldsboro (Fianna Fáil) - 1,980 (elected count 1)
Joanne Ivors (Sinn Féin) - 132
Louise McLoughlin (Fine Gael) - 1,1015
Pierce O’Loughlin (Independent) - 327
Kevin O’Meara (Independent) - 1,177
Cashel-Tipperary: 7 seats
Tony Black (Sinn Féin) - 724
Martin Browne (Sinn Féin) - 662
Declan Burgess (Fine Gael) - 1,322 (elected count 2)
John Crosse (Fine Gael) - 1,006
Jacqui Finnan (Fianna Fáil) - 717
Michael Fitzgerald (Fine Gael) - 3,005 (elected count 1)
Mary Hanna Hourigan(Fine Gael) - 1,275 (elected count 2)
Roger Kennedy (Fianna Fáil) - 1,468 (elected count 2)
Lisa McGrath (Independent)- 465
Robert O’Donnell (Labour Party) - 382
Annemarie Ryan (Independent) - 586
Barry Walsh (Independent) - 205
Clonmel: 6 seats
Garret Ahearn (Fine Gael) - 816
Siobhán Ambrose (Fianna Fáil) - 2,031 (elected count 1)
Catherine Carey (Sinn Féin) - 498
Niall Dennehy (Independent) - 510
Martin Duggan (Aontú) - 262
Pat English (Workers and Unemployed Action) - 1,599 (elected count 1)
Teresa Johnson (Workers and Unemployed Action) - 345
Richie Molloy (Independent) - 832
Michael Murphy (Fine Gael) - 2,102 (elected count 1)
Eoin O’Flaherty (Independent) - 124
David Shanahan (Fianna Fáil) - 195
Nenagh: 5 seats
Gerard Darcy (Fine Gael) - 1,303
Conor Delaney (Fine Gael) - 315
Joe Hannigan (Independent) - 2,113 (elected count 1)
Damien Hough (Fianna Fáil) - 895
Graham King (Independent) - 46
Hughie McGrath (Independent) - 1,026
Louise Morgan Walsh (Labour Party) - 1,052
Séamus Morris (Independent) - 1,070
Brendan Murphy (Fianna Fáil) - 492
Damian O’Donoughue (Sinn Féin) - 492
Michael O’Meara (Independent) - 1,641
Newport: 4 seats
Fiona Bonfield (Labour Party) - 2,126 (elected count 1)
Dr Phyll Bugler (Fine Gael) - 1,352
John Carroll (Fianna Fáil) - 1,314
Teresa Collins (Sinn Féin) - 155
John ‘Rocky’ McGrath (Independent) - 1,498 (elected count 2)
Mattie Ryan (Fianna Fáil) - 1,171
Rose Anne White (Green Party) - 446
Roscrea-Templemore: 4 seats
William Bergin (Fianna Fáil) - 622
Noel J Coonan (Fine Gael) - 1,619 (elected count 2)
Jonathan Cullen (Fine Gael) - 666
Michael ‘Chinny’ Donovan (Sinn Féin) - 375
Shane Lee (Independent) - 1,417
Eddie Moran (Independent) - 1,321
Tommy Murphy (Independent) - 337
Michael Smith (Fianna Fáil) - 2,570 (elected count 1)
Thurles: 5 seats
Tommy Barrett (Independent) - 341
Michael Bracken (Independent) - 91
Fergal Butler (Fianna Fáil) - 585
David Doran (Independent) - 1,091
Catherine Fogarty (Independent) - 118
Seamus Hanafin (Fianna Fáil) - 1,558
Micheál Lowry (Independent) - 1,710 (elected count 1)
Ciara Mccormack (Sinn Féin) - 267
Jim Ryan (Independent) - 1,180
Peter Ryan (Fine Gael) - 1,546
Sean Ryan (Fianna Fáil) - 1,329