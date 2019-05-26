Tipperary County Council: 10 elected after first counts, with strong showing for Fine Gael

Ten candidates were elected to the next Tipperary County Council in count one across eight electoral areas, with Fine Gael’s Michael Fitzgerald the biggest vote-grabber on 3,005 first preferences.

Fine Gael, who have polled strongly in Tipperary with 27% of all first preferences which is two ahead of Fianna Fáil, have two of their people over the line and could win up to 13 if transfers go their way on Sunday.

Fianna Fail will be the second-biggest grouping in the county while Michael Lowry’s independent grouping are on course to go from three seats to five on the council, with gains in the Newport and Roscrea-Templemore electoral areas.

(First preference votes: candidates elected in bold)

Cahir: 4 seats

Micheál Jnr Anglim (Fianna Fáil) - 1,056

Danny Carroll (Sinn Féin) - 124

PJ English (Fianna Fáil) - 533

Anita Lonergan (Fianna Fáil) - 189

Martin Lonergan (Independent) - 636

Máirín McGrath (Independent) - 1,168

Andy Moloney (Independent) - 1, 885 (elected count 1)

Marie Murphy (Fine Gael) - 1,226

Carrick-on-Suir: 5 seats

Kieran Bourke (Fianna Fáil) - 971

Michael Cleere (Workers and Unemployed Action) - 677

Margaret Croke (Fine Gael) - 411

David Dunne (Sinn Féin) - 1,282

Sarah Dunne (Labour Party) - 257

Mark Fitzgerald (Fine Gael) - 1,229

Imelda Goldsboro (Fianna Fáil) - 1,980 (elected count 1)

Joanne Ivors (Sinn Féin) - 132

Louise McLoughlin (Fine Gael) - 1,1015

Pierce O’Loughlin (Independent) - 327

Kevin O’Meara (Independent) - 1,177

Cashel-Tipperary: 7 seats

Tony Black (Sinn Féin) - 724

Martin Browne (Sinn Féin) - 662

Declan Burgess (Fine Gael) - 1,322 (elected count 2)

John Crosse (Fine Gael) - 1,006

Jacqui Finnan (Fianna Fáil) - 717

Michael Fitzgerald (Fine Gael) - 3,005 (elected count 1)

Mary Hanna Hourigan(Fine Gael) - 1,275 (elected count 2)

Roger Kennedy (Fianna Fáil) - 1,468 (elected count 2)

Lisa McGrath (Independent)- 465

Robert O’Donnell (Labour Party) - 382

Annemarie Ryan (Independent) - 586

Barry Walsh (Independent) - 205

Clonmel: 6 seats

Garret Ahearn (Fine Gael) - 816

Siobhán Ambrose (Fianna Fáil) - 2,031 (elected count 1)

Catherine Carey (Sinn Féin) - 498

Niall Dennehy (Independent) - 510

Martin Duggan (Aontú) - 262

Pat English (Workers and Unemployed Action) - 1,599 (elected count 1)

Teresa Johnson (Workers and Unemployed Action) - 345

Richie Molloy (Independent) - 832

Michael Murphy (Fine Gael) - 2,102 (elected count 1)

Eoin O’Flaherty (Independent) - 124

David Shanahan (Fianna Fáil) - 195

Nenagh: 5 seats

Gerard Darcy (Fine Gael) - 1,303

Conor Delaney (Fine Gael) - 315

Joe Hannigan (Independent) - 2,113 (elected count 1)

Damien Hough (Fianna Fáil) - 895

Graham King (Independent) - 46

Hughie McGrath (Independent) - 1,026

Louise Morgan Walsh (Labour Party) - 1,052

Séamus Morris (Independent) - 1,070

Brendan Murphy (Fianna Fáil) - 492

Damian O’Donoughue (Sinn Féin) - 492

Michael O’Meara (Independent) - 1,641

Newport: 4 seats

Fiona Bonfield (Labour Party) - 2,126 (elected count 1)

Dr Phyll Bugler (Fine Gael) - 1,352

John Carroll (Fianna Fáil) - 1,314

Teresa Collins (Sinn Féin) - 155

John ‘Rocky’ McGrath (Independent) - 1,498 (elected count 2)

Mattie Ryan (Fianna Fáil) - 1,171

Rose Anne White (Green Party) - 446

Roscrea-Templemore: 4 seats

William Bergin (Fianna Fáil) - 622

Noel J Coonan (Fine Gael) - 1,619 (elected count 2)

Jonathan Cullen (Fine Gael) - 666

Michael ‘Chinny’ Donovan (Sinn Féin) - 375

Shane Lee (Independent) - 1,417

Eddie Moran (Independent) - 1,321

Tommy Murphy (Independent) - 337

Michael Smith (Fianna Fáil) - 2,570 (elected count 1)

Thurles: 5 seats

Tommy Barrett (Independent) - 341

Michael Bracken (Independent) - 91

Fergal Butler (Fianna Fáil) - 585

David Doran (Independent) - 1,091

Catherine Fogarty (Independent) - 118

Seamus Hanafin (Fianna Fáil) - 1,558

Micheál Lowry (Independent) - 1,710 (elected count 1)

Ciara Mccormack (Sinn Féin) - 267

Jim Ryan (Independent) - 1,180

Peter Ryan (Fine Gael) - 1,546

Sean Ryan (Fianna Fáil) - 1,329