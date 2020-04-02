Timmy Dooley faces uphill struggle as Seanad election count resumes

Former Sinn Féin MP for Derry Elisha McCallion has topped the poll in the Seanad election for the Industrial and Commercial panel as counting resumed on the vocational panels.

Ms McCallion, a former MLA and mayor of Derry received 95 votes and was closely followed by Social Democrats Galway Cllr Niall Ó Tuathail who secured 88 votes and looked well placed to gain the first Seanad seat for his party and reach the quota of 113.

Labour Cllr Mark Wall, son of former TD Jack Wall is in third place on 84 votes and is likely to secure a seat. Independent Frances Black is also well placed with 78 votes.

Former Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley however faces an uphill struggle to secure a seat with 33 votes, with the top party placing going to sitting Senator Aidan Davitt on 78. He and the party’s popular Seanad leader Catherine Ardagh - with 62 votes - are expected to win a seat. The party’s Galway councillor Ollie Crowe is also well placed with 64 votes.

Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone, with 18 votes, is not expected to keep her seat and the party’s highest placed female candidate is Sharon Tolan on 25 votes. Many party Seanad voters ignored the Taoiseach’s appeal to vote for female candidates - the party had four outgoing women Senators but now will be lucky to secure one seat.

Fine Gael’s top performer was Longford Councillor Micheál Carrigy with 47 votes. Former Kerry TD Tom Sheahan surprised many in his party with his second placed party showing of 41 votes. There are 13 Fine Gael candidates on this panel who are expected to transfer on party lines in later votes.

After three days of counting, 33 of the 49 seats in the five vocational panels and the two university constituencies have been filled.

All six of the outgoing university Senators have been returned. Barrister Ronan Mullen, a long-term anti-abortion campaigner, topped the poll and was elected on the first count, the first time that had happened since 1989.

Michael McDowell, who campaigned on Seanad reform, was also comfortably returned and Alice Mary Higgins secured her seat with strong transfers from former USI president Laura Harmon ahead of fourth placed Ruth Coppinger.

Independent Senator David Norris topped the poll with Senator Ivana Bacik securing her seat with transfers from Green Party Cllr William Priestley while Lynn Ruane held off against fourth placed Hugo MacNeill.

Seven former TDs who lost their seats in the general election secured their seats and 19 outgoing Senators have been re-elected.

Counting on the Labour panel finished on Wednesday night with Fine Gael Seanad leader Jerry Buttimer topping the poll and newcomer Cllr John Cummins in second place.

Former Fianna Fáil TDs Pat Casey and Shane Cassells secured seats while Independent Gerard Craughwell was also returned.

In a very tight finish there were four contenders for three seats. Sinn Féin’s Paul Gavan retained his seat with seats for newcomers Galway Green Party councillor Pauline O’Reilly and Dublin-based Labour councillor Marie Sherlock. Eileen Flynn narrowly lost out. Ms Flynn would have been the first female Traveller Senator had she won.

The election count has been conducted with strict social distancing regulations in place in all three count centres. The vast majority of candidates stayed away with a small number of agents attending to assess tallies and the count was livestreamed on the college and Oireachtas websites and social media.