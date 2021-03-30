Timeline: What lockdown measures will be eased and when?

The Cabinet is meeting on Tuesday to discuss the easing of Covid-19 restrictions on a phased basis. Here is what we know so far about the measures being considered by the Government, in chronological order:

April 12th:

*Lifting of the 5km travel restriction to provide for travel within your own county.

*Two fully vaccinated people can meet indoors

*Outdoor meetings of two households

*Remaining secondary school classes to return

*Amost 15,000 home building workers to return as part of staggered return of construction industry

April 19th:

*GAA senior county training

April 26th:

*Golf and tennis could resume

*Zoos and places of heritage to open

*Outdoor non-contact training and activities for under 18s expected to resume

*Increase in funerals from 10 to 25

May:

Return of personal services such as hairdressers is in the longer-term plan, as well as the phased reopening of retail and the rest of the construction industry