Timeline: What lockdown measures will be eased and when?
April 12th will see easing of the 5km restrictions while golf and tennis set for April 26th
Tennis could resume on April 26th . Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire
The Cabinet is meeting on Tuesday to discuss the easing of Covid-19 restrictions on a phased basis. Here is what we know so far about the measures being considered by the Government, in chronological order:
April 12th:
*Lifting of the 5km travel restriction to provide for travel within your own county.
*Two fully vaccinated people can meet indoors
*Outdoor meetings of two households
*Remaining secondary school classes to return
*Amost 15,000 home building workers to return as part of staggered return of construction industry
April 19th:
*GAA senior county training
April 26th:
*Golf and tennis could resume
*Zoos and places of heritage to open
*Outdoor non-contact training and activities for under 18s expected to resume
*Increase in funerals from 10 to 25
May:
Return of personal services such as hairdressers is in the longer-term plan, as well as the phased reopening of retail and the rest of the construction industry