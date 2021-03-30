Timeline: How Covid-19 measures will be eased, according to latest plan

April 12th

* The 5km travel restriction is to be changed to a county-wide limit and people will also be able to travel up to 20km from their home, including across a county boundary.

* Two fully vaccinated people can meet indoors.

* Outdoor social meet-ups involving two households will be allowed in public places but not people’s gardens.

* There will be a full return to school for all children, including first- to transition-year second-level students who are still not back in classrooms.

* About 14,000 construction workers involved in building houses and childcare facilities will be able to return to sites.

April 19th

* GAA inter-county training for senior teams can resume.

* High performing athletes in other sports will be able to return to training if approved by Sport Ireland.

April 26th

* Non-contact sporting activities like golf and tennis can resume.

* Training sessions in other sports will be allowed in pods of 15 for those aged under 18.

* Dance classes will be allowed outdoors.

* Zoos, wildlife parks and heritage sites can reopen but not amusement parks.

* An increase in the maximum attendance at funerals from 10 to 25.

May

Consideration will be given to the following measures ahead of May 4th:

* Allowing museums and galleries to open.

* A phased return of non-essential retail, starting with click-and-collect services and outdoor retailers like garden centres/nurseries.

* Hairdressers and barbers and other personal services reopening on a staggered basis.

* The full reopening of construction activities.

* Recommencement of regular religious services on a staggered basis.

June

* Hotels, B&Bs and guest houses may be allowed reopen after a review at the end of May.