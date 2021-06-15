Tighter travel restrictions for UK passengers due to concerns over Delta variant

The Cabinet has agreed to increase the self-isolation period for travellers from Britain from five to 10 days for those who are not fully vaccinated.

Those who are not fully vaccinated must take a second PCR test at the ten day mark.

Regulations to give effect to the new plans will now drafted, the Cabinet decided this morning.

The tightening of travel restrictions between UK and Ireland had been expected and has been prompted by growing concern over the rapid spread of the Delta variant there, which has lead prime minister Boris Johnson to delay a planned reopening.

Speaking before Cabinet met, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said genome testing in Ireland had shown “small numbers” of this variant “more in the eastern half, than on the west” of the country.

He said any tightening of travel restrictions between UK and Ireland was expected to last for just a few weeks to stave back the spread of the Delta variant.

Mr Ryan said tighter, temporary greater restrictions on people arriving into the State from the UK would allow time for the Republic’s vaccine programme to progress which would see the level of protection against the Delta variant improve.

“The more we can delay its spread, the better protection we have… it is being cautious,” Mr Ryan said.

‘Massive push’

One health expert has argued that a delay to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions here, similar to the one announced in Britain, would allow a “massive push” to double vaccinate people quickly and so counter fears of a surge in the Delta variant.

Dr Gerald Barry, assistant professor of virology at University College Dublin, said a large proportion of the population - including those who had one jab - remain particularly vulnerable to the more infectious strain.

“We are kind of on this tipping point now, where the Delta variant is potentially going to start causing problems in the country,” he said.

“It is still at very low numbers at the moment, we seem to be keeping tight control over it, but there is a worry if it starts to pick up it will cause us problems.”

Dr Barry said “there is no reason to doubt” the strain, which originated in India, would take off in Ireland as it has elsewhere, which could “cause a real problem” as more people start mixing in July.

“I would be very cautious opening up society too much for the simple reason that, although it might seem like we are in the situation where we have lots of protection across the country, we actually don’t,” he told RTÉ radio. The percentage of the population that have two shots of the vaccine is relatively low.”

Data shows two jabs give “very good protection” against the Delta strain but one jab gives just 33 per cent effectiveness, leaving huge swathes of the population “still very vulnerable”, he said.

“There should be a massive push to double vaccinate people, particularly people in their sixties that are vulnerable and can be really badly affected by this variant.”

However, plans to further relax restrictions on essential air travel only on July 19th - including from the UK - are expected to go ahead “so people can look forward to that”, Mr Ryan told RTÉ radio.

“But in the interim we still want to be cautious.”

More to follow.