Threat of no-deal Brexit dominates run-up to budget
Inside Politics: Paschal Donohoe does not plan on any supplementary or emergency budgets, sources say
Paschal Donohoe: reportedly confident the Government can steer the country through a disorderly Brexit with the planned budget. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Good morning,
With less than two weeks to go before the budget, it’s fair to say the build-up this year has featured significantly less speculation (or kite-flying, as the cynical among us call it) than normal.