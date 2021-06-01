Thousands of home owners to face property tax as exemption ends

Homes built after 2013 will face inclusion in the local property tax, under plans approved at cabinet today.

Under the terms of the tax, it is levied on property valuations from 2013. However, homes that were not built at that time do not have a liability as they do not have a valuation dating from then.

It is understood Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe brought a memo to cabinet this morning seeking to address the issue along the lines of commitments made in the Programme for Government.

That committed the government to bring forward legislation for the Local Property Tax (LPT) “on the basis of fairness and to ensure that most homeowners face no increase”. It also committed that the Government would “bring new homes, which are currently exempt from the LPT, into the taxation system”.

It further committed to ensuring that money collected locally will be retained in the county area. “This will be done on the basis that those counties with a lower LPT base are adjusted via an annual national equalisation fund paid from the Exchequer, as is currently the case”.

Sources said the change will likely be enacted from next year, and would address the issue of around 100,000 homes not being eligible for the tax.