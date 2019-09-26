This time it’s amicable: the Socialist Party loses a TD again as Paul Murphy leaves

Some weeks before he left the Socialist Party, the Dublin West TD Paul Murphy played a game of chess with his colleague Mick Barry. The Cork North Central Deputy used to play a lot in his youth.

“Chess is all about strategy,” said Murphy. “There are different strategies.”

Indeed, you could not find a more handy metaphor for the complex, convoluted argument that has been raging within the Socialist Party for over a year and which culminated on Thursday with Murphy announcing he was leaving the party.

For those involved it was intense and absorbing. For those looking from the outside the arguments seem as confusing and bewildering and obscure as a newspaper chess column.

The history of smaller left-wing parties in Ireland is one of splits and fragmentation. The Socialist Party was beset with ructions in the 31st Dáil when Clare Daly left essentially over her growing political alliance with Independent TD Mick Wallace. And now it is the turn of Paul Murphy, the high-profile Deputy who was one of the main faces of the water protest movement.

Murphy has been a TD since 2014, and as a protégé of Joe Higgins was previously the party’s MEP for Dublin. Most of the party will remain, with a small group following him from the party.

The Socialist Party is probably the most ideologically orthodox of the Trotskyist movements in Ireland and has tended to shy away from any larger group or movement that might dilute its policies or stand-points.

And that’s where the divergence begins. Murphy was influenced by movements such as Syriza in Greece and Podemos in Spain and has increasingly argued for more engagement with other parties of the left, grass-root movements campaigning for socialist causes or against climate change, and civil society groups such as Together for Yes.

Murphy and a small group of his supporters in the party also argued for more engagement with the Green Party and Sinn Féin.

Leaked documents disclosed by The Irish Times in March reported Mr Murphy as saying the party wold present the truth “in the way which is most digestible to the working class at a particular time”.

At least the split this time has been amicable. Murphy is staying within the Solidarity-People Before Profit alliance but will form his own socialist group next Monday.

The lack of animus was such that the three TDs agreed to do a joint interview with The Irish Times on Thursday to show they differed on strategy but that good relations remained.

That said, large divergences have emerged over its attitude to Sinn Féin, and to civil society groups Together for Yes campaign. Murphy has argued that Sinn Féin has attracted a large working class vote in the Republic and is anti-establishment.

Barry and Coppinger regard Sinn Féin as sectarian in the North and not representative of working-class people. They also believe it has “tacked to the right”, as Barry puts it.

“They can only represent one side of the divide in the North,” Coppinger added.

The Socialist Party did play a part in Together for Yes but focused more on its own campaign. Murphy argued it should have played a greater role but Coppinger countered that Together for Yes was conservative and essentially the Government campaign.

Barry believes that despite the recent electoral setbacks the next decade will see socialism and his party grow. “There can be an upswing in fortunes for socialists and the left again,” he said.

“We look forward to the future with optimism. We are less than a 100 days way from a new decade which will see a growing and more militant youth climate movement as we move to the 2030 deadline. (As time goes by) right wing governments will be shown to be unable to fix the situation given that they put profits before the environment,” he said.

Barry said said the party and Murphy wanted the same thing, which was the defeat of capitalism and a democratic socialist state. However, he said the differences were all about strategy.

“I won the chess game by a very narrow margin. The strategy here is what is the best approach to defeat the rule of big business. We will see if we can show our strategy is best. Time will tell.”