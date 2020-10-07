This Government is at a Covid-19 crossroads as restrictions loom large

Inside Politics: After recent events, a new way of managing big decisions may seem sensible

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Jennifer Bray
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar leaving Cabinet meeting in Dublin Castle on Tuesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

As the country wakes up under a blanket of Level 3 restrictions this morning, the spectre of more stringent restrictions still looms large.

Despite the Government deciding to rebuff a recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) for a move to Level 5, and despite Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s eye-opening comments on the same issue, he told a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party last night that a so-called circuit-breaker lockdown could still be on the horizon.

