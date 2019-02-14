Theresa May suffers Commons defeat over Brexit plan B

Theresa May has suffered a substantial parliamentary defeat on her Brexit plan B, undermining her credibility as she seeks to continue negotiations with the European Union.

The prime minister lost by 303 votes to 258 after seeking MPs’ backing for her approach to renegotiating her withdrawal agreement with the EU after the House of Commons emphatically rejected it last month.

Thursday’s vote against her brought into serious question her claim two weeks ago to have “a substantial and sustainable majority” of MPs in favour of her approach.

“Tonight’s vote shows there is no majority for supporting the prime minister’s course of action on Brexit,” said Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour party.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that ‘tonight’s vote shows there is no majority for supporting the prime minister’s course of action on Brexit’. Photograph: EPA/Parliamentary record unit handout

Both wings of the Conservative party – Europhiles and Eurosceptics – expressed anger at Mrs May’s parliamentary tactics earlier in the day.

BREXIT: The Facts Read them here

Members of Jacob Rees-Mogg’s European Research Group ended up abstaining on the government’s motion, because it accepted MPs’ decision last month to reject leaving the EU without a deal. Many Eurosceptics argue that a no-deal option is necessary as a negotiating tactic with Brussels.

“It makes sense that we keep no deal on the table, because we know the history of the EU that they do make concessions at the last moment,” said Shailesh Vara, who resigned as a minister in protest at Brexit policy. “We need to hold our nerve.”

Other Eurosceptics accused the government of not taking plans to replace the backstop seriously enough.

Adding to the prime minister’s difficulties, Europhile Conservative MPs criticised Brexit secretary Steve Barclay after he said that the UK could leave the EU without a deal on March 29th despite parliament having voted against such a possibility.

Caroline Spelman, the Conservative MP who spearheaded the Commons vote last month against leaving without a deal, suggested that the government was “contemptuous” of the Commons.

MPs voted three times on Thursday. They defeated amendments by Labour, seeking to force the government to give MPs a further vote on Mrs May’s strategy on February 27th, and the Scottish National party, calling for steps to revoke Brexit.

Another amendment, led by the Conservative Anna Soubry and Labour’s Chuka Umunna, would have ordered the release of the government’s no-deal assessments. But it was withdrawn after the government pledged to release some information.

Mr Barclay tried to assuage Eurosceptic Tories in his speech at the start of the Commons debate on Thursday. “We do need as a parliament to hold our nerve, and we do need to send a clear signal to those in the European Union with whom we’re discussing this deal,” he said.

Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer said Mr Barclay was “all over the place on all of the important issues,” and accused Mrs May of “running down the clock, hoping to get to March or even the end of March” before presenting MPs with a choice of her withdrawal agreement or a no-deal Brexit. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019