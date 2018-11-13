Backstop. Full Stop.

We have all heard the cliché: nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. With Brexit, you can do a shorthand version. It goes something like this: nothing is agreed.

How many times have we heard Theresa May say we are 95 per cent there? How many times has Leo Varadkar said he is optimistic that a deal can be struck in (delete as appropriate) September, October, November, December? How many times have we heard politicians/officials/journalists declare that we are now in the endgame?