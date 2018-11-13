Theresa May’s Brexit clock is ticking as negotiations enter endgame
Inside Politics: The ultimate aim of the backstop is to go nowhere in particular
UK Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to the annual Lord Mayor’s Banquet at Guildhall in London. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Backstop. Full Stop.
We have all heard the cliché: nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. With Brexit, you can do a shorthand version. It goes something like this: nothing is agreed.
How many times have we heard Theresa May say we are 95 per cent there? How many times has Leo Varadkar said he is optimistic that a deal can be struck in (delete as appropriate) September, October, November, December? How many times have we heard politicians/officials/journalists declare that we are now in the endgame?