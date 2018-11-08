‘There is now a Farage in every country’ , Barnier says

In a passionate appeal to Europe’s centre-right politicians to stand up to populism and the forces that fuelled Brexit, Michel Barnier on Thursday warned that “There is now a Farage in every country”.

“We will have to fight against those who want to demolish Europe with their fear, their populist deceit,” the EU chief Brexit negotiator told the European People’s Party (EPP) congress in Helsinki. “And their attacks against the European project. There is now a Farage in every country.”

Echoing his sentiments, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told delegates that it was the EPP which had “won the battle of ideas in the 20th century” against fascism and communism. It was up to our generation, he said, to ensure that memories of the tragedies of the First World War and and Second were not allowed to fade.

“I believe we need more Europe not less , “ he said “We must stand together or fall one by one”.

On Brexit he thanked the party for its “unswerving” support and said that the big cjhallenge was “to get it right”. That meant protecting the peace process and the Belfast Agreement. “We remain determined to avoid the emergence of a hard Border.”

He insisted that the future relationship with the UK must be “as close as possible” but the EU had to ensure a level playing field and “protect our single market.”

The congress, as expected, was set to elect by a substantial majority the Bavarian leader of its faction in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber as its candidate for the Commission presidency to succeed Jean Claude Juncker next year.

He beat former Finnish PM Alexander Stubb to be named as (ITAL) spitzenkandidat, the party lead candidate who would be nominated to EU leaders as their choice for president if the EPP leads in the European elections next year.