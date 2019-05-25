The Sinn Féin election post-mortem could be pretty brutal

Even very early on in the count, it was shaping to be a very difficult weekend for Sinn Féin and its leader, who now faces her second disaster - two out of two - in her second national election in the South since she became leader early last year.

Friday night’s exit poll signalled the difficulties ahead. Two of the three European Parliament seats should be OK, but the Dublin seat, held by Lynn Boylan, is in grave danger. Whatever happens with the final counts in Dublin, the party’s vote in the Euros has cratered. And the party’s share of the vote in the local elections, the poll predicts, is due to slump to 12 per cent.

In recent hours, bulletins from around the country have borne out what that is likely to mean in terms of seats. The party’s vote has collapsed in Tullamore and Birr, reports from the count said, poking the wound opened by the acrimonious departure of TD Carol Nolan over the party’s support for legalising abortion.

Seats would fall all over Dublin, party figures ruefully conceded. In Mary Lou McDonald’s home patch in Dublin Central, the party will be struggling to win one seat. The general election candidate in Tipperary won’t even win a council seat, it looks like. In Cavan, the party ran two candidates in the three local electoral areas and runs the risk of having none of them elected, early reports said. Same in Galway. Bad day in Louth, too. And so it went, around the country.

Put this in the context of Sinn Féin’s longer-term trend in recent elections. Since the 1990s, when the peace settlement in the North began the political detoxification of Sinn Féin in the south, the party has steadily grown its share of the vote in local and national elections. Starting in 1994, the party’s share of the vote in the European elections has gone from three to six to 11 to 19 per cent. In the locals, it has gone to from two, to three, to eight - back to seven and a half - and up to 15 per cent in 2014.The general election graph looks similar.

It’s not that there haven’t been stutters in the past. McDonald lost her Euro seat in 2009. The party lost one of its Dáil seats in 2007 (though the share of the vote went up). But stutters are one thing; there’s never been a full scale reversal like this. The Sinn Féin election post-mortem could be pretty brutal.

In the past, Sinn Féin’s links to the IRA hurt them with a lot of voters, but as time moves on, and a new non-military generation takes over, that is less of a factor. In a way, that makes the political difficulties more serious.

There’s never one single reason for a big electoral failure. But some reasons are more important than others. Many voters seem unimpressed with the record of Sinn Féin councillors - several of whom, of course, have left the party amid internal difficulties. Nor have voters haven’t responded to the party’s trenchant opposition to the Government on every issue that emerges in national politics. But if everything is a scandal, nothing is a scandal. The party’s campaigning on Brexit has done it few favours, it seems, perhaps unimpressed by the failure to revive the Northern power-sharing institutions, or even take its seats at Westminster.

But there’s also a more basic question. When McDonald took over the leadership, she was on a mission to enter government in Dublin - as a minority partner if necessary - a strategic move made in tandem with an appeal to the middle ground, and the middle class. It hasn’t quite worked out that way. And if the main theme an purpose of McDonald’s leadership has been thrown off course, then she will need to do one of two things: get it on back on course, or get a new one.

Some hard thinking, and hard choices, await her.