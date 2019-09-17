Good morning and welcome to the first Politics Digest of the new Dáil term, which begins today. The Dáil is back from the summer recess a mere three weeks after the schools returned and barely two months after it adjourned in July.

Political correspondents, of course, are enthusiastic supporters of long Dáil recesses, while reserving the right to criticise TDs for the length of their holidays. Talk about having your cake and eating it. Anyway, we can expect a busy, exciting and uncertain few months ahead.