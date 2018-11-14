The Irish chapter of the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement

UK prime minister Theresa May’s cabinet has agreed to move forward with the draft Brexit agreement reached with EU negotiators in Brussels this week.

Mrs May told reporters at Downing Street that she and her ministers had a long, detailed and impassioned debate on the draft withdrawal agreement and that she believed it was the “best that could be negotiated”.

Following Mrs May’s announcement, the EU released the full draft agreement. Here, we are publishing pages 302 to 327, the segment that relates to Northern Ireland.

PROTOCOL ON IRELAND/NORTHERN IRELAND

The Union and the United Kingdom,

HAVING REGARD to the historic ties and enduring nature of the bilateral relationship between

Ireland and the United Kingdom,

RECALLING that the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the Union presents a significant and

unique challenge to the island of Ireland, and reaffirming that the achievements, benefits and

commitments of the peace process will remain of paramount importance to peace, stability and

reconciliation there,

RECOGNISING that it is necessary to address the unique circumstances on the island of Ireland

through a unique solution in order to ensure the orderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the

Union,

RECALLING that the Withdrawal Agreement, which is based on Article 50 TEU, does not aim at

establishing a permanent future relationship between the Union and the United Kingdom,

RECALLING the Union’s and the United Kingdom’s intention to replace the backstop solution on

Northern Ireland by a subsequent agreement that establishes alternative arrangements for ensuring

the absence of a hard border on the island of Ireland on a permanent footing;

HAVING REGARD to the Union and to the United Kingdom’s common objective of a close future

relationship, which will establish ambitious customs arrangements that build on the single customs

territory provided for in this Protocol, in full respect of their respective legal orders,

AFFIRMING that the Good Friday or Belfast Agreement of 10 April 1998 between the Government

of the United Kingdom, the Government of Ireland and the other participants in the multi-party

negotiations (the “1998 Agreement”), which is annexed to the British-Irish Agreement of the same

date (the “British-Irish Agreement”), including its subsequent implementation agreements and

arrangements, should be protected in all its parts,

RECOGNISING that cooperation between Northern Ireland and Ireland is a central part of the 1998

Agreement and is essential for achieving reconciliation and the normalisation of relationships on the

island of Ireland, and recalling the roles, functions and safeguards of the Northern Ireland

Executive, the Northern Ireland Assembly, and the North-South Ministerial Council (including

cross-community provisions), as set out in the 1998 Agreement,

NOTING that Union law has provided a supporting framework to the provisions on Rights,

Safeguards and Equality of Opportunity of the 1998 Agreement,

RECOGNISING that Irish citizens in Northern Ireland, by virtue of their Union citizenship, will

continue to enjoy, exercise and have access to rights, opportunities and benefits, and that this

Protocol should respect and be without prejudice to the rights, opportunities and identity that come

with citizenship of the Union for the people of Northern Ireland who choose to assert their right to

Irish citizenship as defined in Annex 2 of the British-Irish Agreement “Declaration on the

Provisions of Paragraph (vi) of Article 1 in Relation to Citizenship”,

RECALLING the commitment of the United Kingdom to protect North-South cooperation and its

guarantee of avoiding a hard border, including any physical infrastructure or related checks and

controls, and bearing in mind that any future arrangements must be compatible with these

overarching requirements,

NOTING that nothing in this Protocol prevents the United Kingdom from ensuring unfettered

market access for goods moving from Northern Ireland to the rest of the United Kingdom’s internal

market,

UNDERLINING the parties’ shared aim of avoiding, to the extent possible in accordance with

applicable legislation and taking into account their respective regulatory regimes as well as their

implementation, controls at the ports and airports of Northern Ireland,

RECALLING that the Joint Report from the negotiators of the European Union and the United

Kingdom Government on progress during phase 1 of negotiations under Article 50 TEU on the

United Kingdom’s orderly withdrawal from the European Union of 8 December 2017 outlines three

different scenarios for protecting North-South cooperation and avoiding a hard border, but that this

Protocol is based on the third scenario of maintaining full alignment with those rules of the Union’s

internal market and the customs union which, now or in the future, support North-South

cooperation, the all-island economy and the protection of the 1998 Agreement, to apply unless and

until an alternative arrangement implementing another scenario is agreed,

NOTING that, in accordance with Article 132 of the Withdrawal Agreement, the transition period

may be extended by mutual consent,

RECALLING that the two Parties have carried out a mapping exercise, which shows that

North-South cooperation relies to a significant extent on a common European Union legal and

policy framework,

NOTING that therefore the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union gives rise to

substantial challenges to the maintenance and development of North-South cooperation,

RECALLING that the United Kingdom remains committed to protecting and supporting continued

North-South and East-West cooperation across the full range of political, economic, security,

societal and agricultural contexts and frameworks of cooperation, including the continued operation

of the North-South implementation bodies,

ACKNOWLEDGING the need for this Protocol to be implemented so as to maintain the necessary

conditions for continued North-South cooperation, including for possible new arrangements in

accordance with the 1998 Agreement,

RECALLING the Union and the United Kingdom’s commitments to the North South PEACE and

INTERREG funding programmes under the current multi-annual financial framework and to the

maintaining of the current funding proportions for the future programme,

AFFIRMING the commitment of the United Kingdom to facilitate the efficient and timely transit

through its territory of goods moving from Ireland to another Member State or another third

country, or vice versa,

DETERMINED that the application of this Protocol should impact as little as possible on the

everyday life of communities both in Ireland and Northern Ireland,

MINDFUL that the rights and obligations of Ireland under the rules of the Union’s internal market

and customs union must be fully respected,

HAVE AGREED UPON the following provisions, which shall be annexed to the Agreement on the

withdrawal of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from the European Union

and the European Atomic Energy Community (“Withdrawal Agreement”):

ARTICLE 1

Objectives and relationship to subsequent agreement

1. This Protocol is without prejudice to the provisions of the 1998 Agreement regarding the

constitutional status of Northern Ireland and the principle of consent, which provides that any

change in that status can only be made with the consent of a majority of its people.

2. This Protocol respects the essential State functions and territorial integrity of the United

Kingdom.

3. This Protocol sets out arrangements necessary to address the unique circumstances on the

island of Ireland, maintain the necessary conditions for continued North-South cooperation, avoid a

hard border and protect the 1998 Agreement in all its dimensions.

4. The objective of the Withdrawal Agreement is not to establish a permanent relationship

between the Union and the United Kingdom. The provisions of this Protocol are therefore intended

to apply only temporarily, taking into account the commitments of the Parties set out in Article

2(1). The provisions of this Protocol shall apply unless and until they are superseded, in whole or in

part, by a subsequent agreement.

ARTICLE 2

Subsequent agreement

1. The Union and the United Kingdom shall use their best endeavours to conclude, by

31 December 2020, an agreement which supersedes this Protocol in whole or in part.

2. Any subsequent agreement between the Union and the United Kingdom shall indicate the

parts of this Protocol which it supersedes. Once a subsequent agreement between the Union and the

United Kingdom becomes applicable after the entry into force of the Withdrawal Agreement, this

Protocol shall then, from the date of application of such subsequent agreement and in accordance

with the provisions of that agreement setting out the effect of that agreement on this Protocol, not

apply or shall cease to apply, as the case may be, in whole or in part, notwithstanding Article 20.

ARTICLE 3

Extension of the transition period

The United Kingdom, having had regard to progress made towards conclusion of the agreement

referred to in Articles 1(4) and 2(1) of this Protocol, may at any time before 1 July 2020 request the

extension of the transition period referred to in Article 126 of the Withdrawal Agreement. If the

United Kingdom makes such a request, the transition period may be extended in accordance with

Article 132 of the Withdrawal Agreement.

ARTICLE 4

Rights of individuals

1. The United Kingdom shall ensure that no diminution of rights, safeguards and equality of

opportunity as set out in that part of the 1998 Agreement entitled Rights, Safeguards and Equality

of Opportunity results from its withdrawal from the Union, including in the area of protection

against discrimination as enshrined in the provisions of Union law listed in Annex 1 to this

Protocol, and shall implement this paragraph through dedicated mechanisms.

2. The United Kingdom shall continue to facilitate the related work of the institutions and bodies

set up pursuant to the 1998 Agreement, including the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission,

the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland and the Joint Committee of representatives of the

Human Rights Commissions of Northern Ireland and Ireland, in upholding human rights and

equality standards.

ARTICLE 5

Common Travel Area

1. The United Kingdom and Ireland may continue to make arrangements between themselves

relating to the movement of persons between their territories (the “Common Travel Area”), while

fully respecting the rights of natural persons conferred by Union law.

2. The United Kingdom shall ensure that the Common Travel Area and the associated rights and

privileges can continue to apply without affecting the obligations of Ireland under Union law, in

particular with respect to free movement for Union citizens and their family members, irrespective

of their nationality, to, from and within Ireland.

ARTICLE 6

Single customs territory, movement of goods

1. Until the future relationship becomes applicable, a single customs territory between the Union

and the United Kingdom shall be established (“the single customs territory”). Accordingly,

Northern Ireland is in the same customs territory as Great Britain.

The single customs territory shall comprise:

(a) the customs territory of the Union defined in Article 4 of Regulation (EU) No 952/2013; and

(b) the customs territory of the United Kingdom.

The rules set out in Annex 2 to this Protocol shall apply in respect of all trade in goods between the

territories referred to in the second subparagraph, as well as, where so provided, between the single

customs territory and third countries. With a view to ensuring the maintenance of the level playing

field conditions required for the proper functioning of this paragraph, the provisions set out in

Annex 4 to this Protocol shall apply. Where appropriate, the Joint Committee may modify Annex 4

in order to lay down higher standards for these level playing field conditions.

The Joint Committee shall adopt before 1 July 2020 the detailed rules relating to trade in goods

between the two parts of the single customs territory for the implementation of this paragraph. In

the absence of such a decision adopted before 1 July 2020, Annex 3 shall apply.

By derogation from the third subparagraph, fishery and aquaculture products, as set out in Annex I

to Regulation (EU) 1379/2013 (“fishery and aquaculture products”), shall not be covered by the

rules set out in Annexes 2 and 4, as well as the rules referred to in the fourth subparagraph, unless

an agreement on access to waters and fishing opportunities is applicable between the Union and the

United Kingdom. In accordance with Article 184 of the Withdrawal Agreement, the Union and the

United Kingdom shall use their best endeavours to conclude and ratify such an agreement before 1

July 2020.

The Joint Committee may adopt decisions amending Annex 3 to this Protocol, where such

amendments are necessary for the proper functioning of this paragraph. Such decisions may not

amend the essential elements of this Protocol or the Withdrawal Agreement.

The second subparagraph of this paragraph is without prejudice to the specific arrangements set out

in the Protocol relating to the Sovereign Base Areas of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and

Northern Ireland in Cyprus.

2. Legislation as defined in point (2) of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 952/2013 of the

European Parliament and of the Council1

shall apply to and in the United Kingdom in respect of

Northern Ireland (not including the territorial waters of the United Kingdom). However, the Joint

Committee shall establish the conditions, including in quantitative terms, under which certain

fishery and aquaculture products brought into the customs territory of the Union defined in Article 4

of Regulation (EU) No 952/2013 by vessels flying the flag of the United Kingdom and registered in

Northern Ireland are exempted from duties.

The provisions of Union law listed in Annex 5 to this Protocol shall also apply, under the conditions

set out therein, to and in the United Kingdom in respect of Northern Ireland.

Articles 30 and 110 TFEU shall apply to and in the United Kingdom in respect of Northern Ireland.

Quantitative restrictions on exports and imports shall be prohibited between the Union and Northern

Ireland.

ARTICLE 7

Protection of the UK internal market

1. Nothing in this Protocol shall prevent the United Kingdom from ensuring unfettered market

access for goods moving from Northern Ireland to the rest of the United Kingdom’s internal market.

Provisions of Union law made applicable by this Protocol which prohibit or restrict the exportation

of goods shall only be applied to trade between the territories referred to in Article 6(1) to the extent

strictly required by any international obligations incumbent on the Union. The United Kingdom

shall ensure the full protection of international requirements and commitments that are relevant to

the prohibitions and restrictions of exportation of goods from the Union to third countries as set out

in Union law.

2. Having regard to Northern Ireland’s integral place in the United Kingdom’s internal market,

the Union and the United Kingdom shall use their best endeavours to facilitate, in accordance with

applicable legislation and taking into account their respective regulatory regimes as well as their

implementation, the trade between the part of the territory of the United Kingdom to which

Regulation (EU) No 952/2013 applies by virtue of Article 6(2) and other parts of the territory of the

United Kingdom. The Joint Committee shall keep under constant review the application of this

paragraph and adopt appropriate recommendations with a view to avoiding, to the extent possible,

controls at the ports and airports of Northern Ireland.

3. Nothing in this Protocol shall prevent a product originating from Northern Ireland from being

presented as originating from the United Kingdom when placed on the market in Great Britain.

4. Nothing in this Protocol shall affect the law of the United Kingdom regulating the placing on

the market in other parts of the United Kingdom of goods from Northern Ireland that conform with

or benefit from technical regulations, assessments, registrations, certificates, approvals or

authorisations governed by provisions of Union law referred to in Annex 5.

ARTICLE 8

Technical regulations, assessments, registrations, certificates, approvals and authorisations

1. Without prejudice to the provisions of Union law referred to in Annex 5, the lawfulness of

placing goods on the market in Northern Ireland shall be governed by the law of the United

Kingdom as well as, as regards goods imported from the Union, by Articles 34 and 36 TFEU.

2. Where provisions of Union law made applicable by this Protocol provide for the indication of

a Member State, including in abbreviated form, as markings, labelling, tags, or by any other means,

the United Kingdom in respect of Northern Ireland shall be indicated as “UK(NI)” or “United

Kingdom (Northern Ireland)”. Where provisions of Union law made applicable by this Protocol

provide for the indication in the form of a numeric code, the United Kingdom in respect of Northern

Ireland shall be indicated with a distinguishable numeric code.

3. By way of derogation from Article 15(1) of this Protocol and from Article 7 of the

Withdrawal Agreement, in respect of the recognition in one Member State of technical regulations,

assessments, registrations, certificates, approvals and authorisations issued by the authorities of

another Member State, or by a body established in another Member State, references to Member

States in provisions of Union law made applicable by this Protocol shall not be read as including the

United Kingdom in respect of Northern Ireland as regards technical regulations, assessments,

registrations, certificates, approvals and authorisations issued by the authorities of the United

Kingdom or by bodies established in the United Kingdom.

The first subparagraph shall not apply to registrations, certifications, approvals and authorisations of

sites, installations or premises in Northern Ireland issued by competent authorities of the United

Kingdom, where the registration, certification, approval or authorisation may require an inspection

of the sites, installations or premises.

The first subparagraph shall not apply to veterinary certificates, and official labels for plant

reproductive material, required in provisions of Union law made applicable by this protocol.

The first subparagraph is without prejudice to the validity, in Northern Ireland, of assessments,

registrations, certificates, approvals and authorisations issued, on the basis of provisions of Union

law made applicable by this Protocol, by the competent authorities of the United Kingdom or by

bodies established in the United Kingdom. Any conformity marking, logo or similar required by the

provisions of Union law made applicable by this Protocol which is affixed by economic operators

based on the assessment, registration, certificate, approval or authorisation issued by competent

authorities of the United Kingdom or by bodies established in the United Kingdom shall be

accompanied by the indication “UK(NI)”.

The United Kingdom in respect of Northern Ireland may not initiate objection, safeguard or

arbitration procedures provided for in provisions of Union law made applicable by this Protocol as

far as these procedures concern the technical regulations, standards, assessments, registrations,

certificates, approvals and authorisations issued by competent authorities of the Member State or by

bodies established in Member States.

The first subparagraph does not prevent the test and release by a qualified person in Northern

Ireland of a batch of a medicinal product imported into or manufactured in Northern Ireland.

ARTICLE 9

VAT and excise

The provisions of Union law listed in Annex 6 to this Protocol concerning goods shall apply to and

in the United Kingdom in respect of Northern Ireland.

The Joint Committee shall regularly discuss the implementation of this Article, and where

appropriate, adopt the necessary measures for its proper application.

ARTICLE 10

Agriculture and environment

The provisions of Union law listed in Annex 5 to this Protocol shall apply, under the conditions set

out therein, to and in the United Kingdom in respect of Northern Ireland.

ARTICLE 11

Single electricity market

The provisions of Union law governing wholesale electricity markets listed in Annex 7 to this

Protocol shall apply, under the conditions set out therein, to and in the United Kingdom in respect

of Northern Ireland.

ARTICLE 12

State aid

1. The provisions of Union law listed in Annex 8 to this Protocol shall apply to the United

Kingdom, including with regard to measures supporting the production of and trade in agricultural

products in Northern Ireland, in respect of measures that affect that trade between the part of the

territory of the United Kingdom to which Regulation (EU) No 952/2013 applies by virtue of

Article 6(2) of this Protocol and the Union which is subject to this Protocol.

2. Notwithstanding paragraph 1, the provisions of Union law referred to in that paragraph shall

not apply with respect to measures taken by the United Kingdom authorities supporting the

production of and trade in agricultural products in Northern Ireland up to a determined maximum

overall annual level of support, and provided that a determined minimum percentage of that

exempted support complies with the provisions of Annex 2 to the WTO Agreement on Agriculture.

The determination of the maximum exempted overall annual level of support and the minimum

percentage shall be governed by the procedures set out in Annex 9.

3. Where the European Commission examines information regarding a measure by the United

Kingdom authorities that may constitute unlawful aid subject to paragraph 1, it shall ensure that the

United Kingdom is kept fully and regularly informed of the progress and outcome of the

examination of that measure.

The European Commission and the independent authority referred to in Article 9 of Annex 4 shall

establish the administrative arrangements necessary to the proper implementation of this Article and

Part Four of Annex 4 respectively, and keep those arrangements under review.

ARTICLE 13

Other areas of North-South cooperation

1. Consistent with the arrangements set out in Article 6(2) and Articles 7 to 12 of this Protocol,

and in full respect of Union law, this Protocol shall be implemented and applied so as to maintain

the necessary conditions for continued North-South cooperation, including in the areas of

environment, health, agriculture, transport, education and tourism, as well as in the areas of energy,

telecommunications, broadcasting, inland fisheries, justice and security, higher education and sport.

In full respect of Union law, the United Kingdom and Ireland may continue to make new

arrangements that build on the provisions of the 1998 Agreement in other areas of North-South

cooperation on the island of Ireland.

2. The Joint Committee shall keep under constant review the extent to which the implementation

and application of this Protocol maintains the necessary conditions for North-South cooperation.

The Joint Committee may make appropriate recommendations to the Union and the United

Kingdom in this respect, including on recommendation from the Specialised Committee.

ARTICLE 14

Implementation, application, supervision and enforcement

1. Without prejudice to paragraph 4, the authorities of the United Kingdom shall be responsible

for implementing and applying the provisions of Union law made applicable by this Protocol to and

in the United Kingdom in respect of Northern Ireland.

2. Without prejudice to paragraph 4, Union representatives shall have the right to be present

during and receive, upon request, all relevant information relating to any activities of the United

Kingdom authorities related to the implementation and application of provisions of Union law made

applicable by this Protocol. The United Kingdom shall facilitate that presence of Union

representatives and provide them with the information requested. Where the Union representative

requests the United Kingdom authorities to carry out control measures in individual cases for duly

stated reasons, the United Kingdom authorities shall carry out those control measures.

3. The practical working arrangements related to the exercise of the rights of Union

representatives referred to in paragraph 2 shall be determined by the Joint Committee, upon

proposal from the Specialised Committee.

4. As regards Article 6(2), and Articles 8 to 12 of this Protocol, as well as Article 7(1) of

Annex 4 to this Protocol in respect of measures of the Member States, the institutions, bodies,

offices, and agencies of the Union shall in relation to the United Kingdom, and natural and legal

persons residing or established in the territory of the United Kingdom, have the powers conferred

upon them by Union law. In particular, the Court of Justice of the European Union shall have

jurisdiction as provided for in the Treaties in this respect. The second and third subparagraphs of

Article 267 TFEU shall apply to and in the United Kingdom in this respect.

5. Acts of the institutions, bodies, offices, and agencies adopted in accordance with paragraph 4

shall produce in respect of and in the United Kingdom the same legal effects as those which they

produce within the Union and its Member States.

6. When representing or assisting a party in relation to administrative procedures arising from

the exercise of the powers of the institutions, bodies, offices, and agencies of the Union referred to

in paragraph 4, lawyers authorised to practise before the courts or tribunals of the United Kingdom

shall in every respect be treated as lawyers authorised to practise before courts or tribunals of

Member States who represent or assist a party in relation to such administrative procedures.

7. In cases brought before the Court of Justice of the European Union pursuant to paragraph 4:

(a) the United Kingdom may participate in the proceedings before the Court of Justice of the

European Union in the same way as a Member State;

(b) lawyers authorised to practise before the courts or tribunals of the United Kingdom may

represent or assist a party before the Court of Justice of the European Union in such

proceedings and shall in every respect be treated as lawyers authorised to practise before

courts or tribunals of Member States representing or assisting a party before the Court of

Justice of the European Union.

ARTICLE 15

Common provisions

1. For the purposes of this Protocol, any reference to the United Kingdom in the applicable

provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement shall be read as referring to the United Kingdom or the

United Kingdom in respect of Northern Ireland, as the case may be.

Notwithstanding any other provisions of this Protocol, any reference in the applicable provisions of

the Withdrawal Agreement and of this Protocol, as well as in the provisions of Union law made

applicable to and in the United Kingdom in respect of Northern Ireland by this Protocol, to the

territory defined in Article 4 of Regulation (EU) No 952/2013 shall be read as including the part of

the territory of the United Kingdom to which Regulation (EU) No 952/2013 applies by virtue of

Article 6(2) of this Protocol.

For the purposes of the first subparagraph of Article 6(1), the term “customs territory” shall have

the same meaning as in Article XXIV of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade 1994.

Titles I and III of Part Three, as well as Part Six shall apply without prejudice to the provisions of

this Protocol.

2. For the purposes of Article 6(1) of this Protocol:

- “third country” shall mean a country or territory which does not belong to the customs

territories referred to in Article 6(1) of this Protocol;

- “part of the single customs territory” shall mean, on the one hand, the customs territory of the

Union defined in Article 4 of Regulation (EU) No 952/2013 and, on the other hand, the

United Kingdom customs territory.

3. Notwithstanding Articles 4(4) and 4(5) of the Withdrawal Agreement, the provisions of this

Protocol referring to Union law or concepts or provisions thereof shall in their implementation and

application be interpreted in conformity with the relevant case law of the Court of Justice of the

European Union.

4. Notwithstanding Article 6(1) of the Withdrawal Agreement, and unless otherwise provided,

where this Protocol makes reference to a Union act, the reference to that act shall be read as

referring to it as amended or replaced.

5. Where the Union adopts a new act that falls within the scope of this Protocol, but neither

amends nor replaces a Union act listed in the Annexes to this Protocol, the Union shall inform the

United Kingdom of this adoption in the Joint Committee. Upon request of the Union or the United

Kingdom, the Joint Committee shall hold an exchange of views on the implications of the newly

adopted act for the proper functioning of this Protocol within 6 weeks after the request.

As soon as reasonably practical after the Union has informed the United Kingdom in the Joint

Committee, the Joint Committee shall either:

(a) adopt a decision adding the newly adopted act to the relevant Annex of this Protocol; or

(b) where an agreement on adding the newly adopted act to the relevant Annex to this Protocol

cannot be reached, examine all further possibilities to maintain the good functioning of this

Protocol and take any decision necessary to this effect.

If the Joint Committee has not taken a decision within a reasonable time, the Union shall be

entitled, after giving notice to the United Kingdom, to take appropriate remedial measures. Such

measures shall take effect at the earliest 6 months after the Union informed the United Kingdom in

accordance with the first subparagraph, but in no event earlier than the date on which the newly

adopted act is implemented in the Union.

6. By way of derogation from paragraph 1 of this Article and from Article 7 of the Withdrawal

Agreement, unless the Union considers that full or partial access by the United Kingdom or the

United Kingdom in respect of Northern Ireland, as the case may be, is strictly necessary to enable

the United Kingdom to comply with its obligations under this Protocol, including because access to

the relevant information cannot be facilitated by the working group referred to in Article 17 of this

Protocol or by any other practical means, the following shall apply: in respect of access to any

network, information system, or database established on the basis of Union law, references to

Member States and competent authorities of Member States in provisions of Union law made

applicable by this Protocol shall not be read as including the United Kingdom or the United

Kingdom in respect of Northern Ireland, as the case may be.

7. Authorities of the United Kingdom shall not act as leading authority for risk assessments,

examinations, approvals and authorisation procedures provided for in Union law made applicable

by this Protocol.

8. Articles 346 and 347 TFEU shall apply to this Protocol as regards measures taken by a

Member State or by the United Kingdom in respect of Northern Ireland.

ARTICLE 16

Specialised Committee

The Committee on issues related to the implementation of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland

established by Article 165 of the Withdrawal Agreement (“Specialised Committee”) shall:

(a) facilitate the implementation and application of this Protocol;

(b) examine proposals concerning the implementation and application of this Protocol from the

North-South Ministerial Council and North-South Implementation bodies set up under

the 1998 Agreement;

(c) consider any matter of relevance to Article 4 of this Protocol brought to its attention by the

Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission, the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland,

and the Joint Committee of representatives of the Human Rights Commissions of Northern

Ireland and Ireland;

(d) discuss any point raised by the Union or the United Kingdom that is of relevance to this

Protocol and gives rise to a difficulty; and

(e) make recommendations to the Joint Committee as regards the functioning of this Protocol.

ARTICLE 17

Joint consultative working group

1. A joint consultative working group on the implementation of the Protocol is hereby

established. It shall serve as a forum for the exchange of information and mutual consultation.

2. The working group shall be composed of representatives of the Union and the United

Kingdom and shall carry out its functions under the supervision of the Specialised Committee, to

which it shall report. The working group shall have no power to take binding decisions other than

that referred to in paragraph 6.

3. Within the working group:

(a) the Union and the United Kingdom shall, in a timely manner, exchange information about

planned, ongoing and final relevant implementation measures in relation to the Union acts

listed in the Annexes to this Protocol;

(b) the Union shall inform the United Kingdom about planned Union acts within the scope of this

Protocol, including those amending or replacing the Union acts listed in the Annexes to this

Protocol;

(c) the Union shall provide to the United Kingdom all information the Union considers relevant

to allow the United Kingdom to fully comply with its obligations under the Protocol; and

(d) the United Kingdom shall provide to the Union all information that Member States provide to

one another or the Union institutions, bodies, offices or agencies pursuant to the Union acts

listed in the Annexes to this Protocol.

4. The working group shall be co-chaired by the Union and the United Kingdom.

5. The working group shall meet at least once a month, unless otherwise decided by the Union

and the United Kingdom by mutual consent. Where necessary, information referred to in points (c)

and (d) of paragraph 3 can be exchanged between meetings.

6. The working group shall adopt its own rules of procedure by mutual consent.

7. The Union shall ensure that all views expressed and information (including technical and

scientific data) provided by the United Kingdom in the working group are communicated to the

relevant Union institutions, bodies, offices and agencies without undue delay